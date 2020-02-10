Directions Hires Operations Veteran Jason Ebbing as SVP Executional Excellence

CINCINNATI, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Directions announced today that Jason Ebbing has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Executional Excellence. With over 20 years of experience in the insights industry, Ebbing will be responsible for developing and implementing best in class frameworks that capitalize on operational, staffing and technology efficiencies to ensure the highest level of quality and consistency in client-facing services. Ebbing will report to Jim Lane, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Jason has broad experience when it comes to the executional side of our industry, allowing us to meet the needs of our clients in the 'better and faster' space we operate. We are very excited to add his expertise to our organization," said Jim. "This newly created role is an enhancement to our overall staff and executive team putting more eyes on growth strategy and how we get things done."

Ebbing previously held a number of positions at ENGINE in Cincinnati, formerly ORC International and MRSI, spanning leadership, operations management, process design, and change management. Ebbing's most recent role at ENGINE was SVP of Operations, where he demonstrated effective leadership of executional teams. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Xavier University and a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the University of Cincinnati.

Directions Research is independently recognized as one of the leading business decision insight firms in the nation. It combines a highly experienced staff with a unique mix of innovative and proven approaches to answer pressing business issues. Directions is a privately held firm based in Cincinnati, Ohio with regional offices around the country, conducting work on a global basis.

