Directors Mortgage Expanding Leadership & Opening Locations

The company has hired industry experts to join the leadership team at the forefront of their expansion and growth. "We are focused on our client service in addition to controlled growth. With Mike and Morgan onboard we're expanding and innovating together," says President and CEO Mark J. Hanna.

Directors Mortgage has hired Mike Baldwin, former President and CEO of LoanStar Home Lending. His 33 years of experience in the mortgage industry is a tremendous addition to align with the company's future. "Directors Mortgage's focus on clients with an inclusive, team and familial approach to business will continue to fuel future growth. The company's approach to home loans and strong reputation is something incredible that we will bring to our new markets," says Baldwin. "I'm excited to be a part of the expansion at Directors Mortgage and the great endeavors ahead."

Directors Mortgage has also brought on former Managing Partner of Sortis Financial, Morgan Smith with 24 years of experience, to the the executive team to lead Direct Portfolio Lending. This new full-service portfolio division at Directors Mortgage will allow the company to provide expanded mortgage solutions to homebuyers, builders and real estate investors. "For us, success with this new division at Directors Mortgage is helping clients achieve their real estate goal, whether that be for their personal residence or investment purposes. Launching this division at Directors Mortgage with the company's customer-first mindset is a perfect fit," says Morgan.

"With taking care of our clients as our priority, we have expanded our mortgage solutions with our comprehensive portfolio lending strategies. This division furthers our ability to provide lending solutions to clients, who may not otherwise be able to obtain financing," says Hanna.

As a privately-owned, Oregon-based company since 1998, Directors Mortgage has established a strong presence in the Pacific Northwest. "While we'll continue to maintain our local roots and growth plans in the Pacific Northwest, we're also committed to providing the exceptional, personal service we're known for in this new region," says Hanna. "Directors Mortgage is focused on expanding our client-focused service approach and philanthropic giving to even more communities."

As a leader in philanthropic giving, Directors Mortgage has already begun implementing a giving plan to support communities around the new locations. "Our dedication to this region extends beyond mortgages, as we are committed to giving back in all regions we operate. Taking care of our community has always been one of our core values and we've already started partnering with local nonprofits and look forward to making more local connections so we can make a difference together."

About Directors Mortgage

Established in 1998, Directors Mortgage provides residential mortgages in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, California, Arizona and Utah. The company is a privately-owned and headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon with more than 20 locations and nearly 200 team members. Directors Mortgage's dedication to providing exceptional service and home loan solutions, is deeply rooted in their mission to become each client's mortgage specialist for life.

Directors Mortgage generously supports the communities in which their clients and team members live, work and play. The company has been recognized as one of the Top Philanthropic Companies since 2001 by the Portland Business Journal. Learn more about Directors Mortgage at www.directorsmortgage.com. (NMLS-3240, Equal Housing Opportunity)

Contact: Nicole Prom, AVP of Communications

Phone: Office 503-636-6000

Email: nicole.prom@directorsmortgage.net

SOURCE Directors Mortgage

