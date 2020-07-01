Directors of Parasites Without Borders Helping Fight COVID-19

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Parasites Without Borders' Board of Directors have been called upon by multiple media outlets to speak as experts in the field of infectious diseases. The team of physicians and scientists have been closely covering the pandemic by scouring literature, sharing clinical experiences, and doing their part to support busy clinicians.

The five members of the Parasites Without Borders team have had a lifetime of experience in studying viruses and using their knowledge to teach others. The team includes Daniel Griffin, MD, Ph.D., Dickson D. Despommier, Ph.D., Charles A. Knirsch, MD, MPH, Peter J. Hotez, MD, Ph.D., FAAP, FASTMH, and Vincent Racaniello, Ph.D. The team has stepped up during the pandemic to bring the latest medical and biological information to the forefront for researchers and practicing physicians; covering topics ranging from "Should you fly or drive during the pandemic?" to "Will COVID become more dangerous?"

From the early stages of the pandemic, Dr. Daniel Griffin has shared insight on COVID-19 with CNN, NBC News, CBS News, Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Rolling Stone. Dr. Peter J. Hotez has also shared helpful understanding of the virus with The New York Times, NBC News, The Texas Tribune, and Fox News. In addition, Dr. Vincent Racaniello has been featured in Forbes, Elite Daily, Washington Post, and on ABC News and Dr. Charles A. Knirsch has contributed to near-daily clinical updates on Parasites Without Border's website as well as guest appearances on This Week in Virology (TWiV).

Along with frequent social media posts and newsletters, Parasites Without Borders has been routinely updating on podcasts. PWB Directors Dr. Vincent Racaniello and Dr. Dickson D. Despommier started the podcast, This Week in Virology, in September 2008. Throughout the pandemic, the two have collaborated with other PWB Directors and physicians to address common COVID-19 concerns and questions. TWiV is available for free downloaded in English on www.microbe.tv.

ABOUT PARASITES WITHOUT BORDERS – Parasites Without Borders was founded in New York City in 2016 by Daniel Griffin, MD, Ph.D., Dickson D. Despommier, Ph.D., and Charles A. Knirsch, MD, MPH and joined by Vincent Racaniello, Ph.D. and Peter Hotez, MD, Ph.D. as a comprehensive, advanced educational resource and disseminator of basic and clinical information dealing with all aspects of the global problems associated with parasitic diseases. For more COVID-related information, visit parasiteswithoutborders.com and follow along on social media: Twitter @PWB_Global and Facebook @ParasitesWithoutBorders

