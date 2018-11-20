DirectView Enters Contract With Acquisition Firm Murphy Business Sales to Acquire Additional Subsidiaries in the Security and Surveillance Industry

NEW YORK, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTC: DIRV) ("DirectView" or the "Company"), a company focused on ownership and management of leading video and security technology companies, today announced that DirectView executives have signed a Buyer's Agreement Contract with Murphy Business Sales, a business brokerage firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions, to locate and acquire profitable companies in the surveillance and security industry.

DirectView is working closely with the CEO of Murphy's Texas Region, Richard Gadberry. DirectView has entered the Buyer's Agreement Contract, and, with the assistance of Richard, is utilizing Murphy's expansive business network to locate acquisition targets. According to the agreement, the targeted business must generate annual sales ranging between $1,500,000.00 to $10,000,000.00, must be located in the United States, and must fall in either of the following categories; CCTV integrators, CCTV Websites, Alarm Companies, Monitoring Companies, Low Voltage Cabling Companies, and WiFi companies. Murphy was instrumental in DirectView's two most recent acquisitions of ApexCCTV and Virtual Surveillance.

With locations throughout most of the country, Murphy Business Sales is one of the largest and most successful business brokerage firms in North America. Murphy's specializes in mergers and acquisitions of profitable companies and has established a steady track record of successful business transactions with high closing ratios in excess of 2 Billion dollars.

Richard Gadberry, commented, "We are very excited about the opportunity to represent DirectView Holdings and their search for additional acquisition opportunities. We have watched their growth over the last year and have been impressed with the management of their company and the overall quality of services they provide. We feel they are in an amazing space. We will be looking for strategic alliances that will strengthen their brand and broaden their reach in the security and CCTV / surveillance industry worldwide. Our expertise in finding prospective acquisition candidates and assisting companies through the complex process of transferring ownership will be a substantial benefit to our partnership. We look forward to a successful and prosperous relationship with DirectView Holdings."

Roger Ralston, CEO & Chairman of DirectView said, "Well, as you know, DirectView operates as a holding company with a focus on the security, surveillance and low voltage cabling and peripherals. Since DirectView's inception, we've put a strong focus on acquiring profitable businesses in the surveillance industry that will grow margins and enhance our overall valuation. We are now at the point where we are ready to take things to the next level and acquire our next big subsidiaries. We are very confident in the abilities of Murphy's Business Sales, and we looking forward to working closely with Richard Gadberry and his team to locate our acquisition targets and execute the transactions on the best terms for all parties involved."

