DirectView Explores Benefits of Dual Listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange or Canadian Securities Exchange Along With Expanding Sales Efforts Into the Canadian Markets

DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTC: DIRV) ("DirectView" or the "Company"), a company focused on ownership and management of leading video and security technology companies, today announced that DirectView executives are exploring the possibility of bringing DirectView, Inc. to the TSX or CSE in Canada, while still remaining on the OTC Markets in America.

In light of the recent legalization of Cannabis in Canada and the ever-growing demand for surveillance and security equipment in the industry, DirectView is actively consulting with its legal team to dual list the Company's stock on a Canadian stock exchange. The benefits of dual listing include a larger pool of investors, greater visibility, and exposure to macroeconomic factors.

As mentioned in DirectView's press release on October 9th, 2018, DirectView Offers Custom-tailored Security, Surveillance, Safety and Access Control Solutions for the Cannabis and CBD Industry, DirectView has noticed big demand in the Cannabis industry for comprehensive security systems, including installation, maintenance, and upgrades. DirectView has been laser focused on its new initiative to provide and install custom-tailored security, surveillance and safety equipment to meet the regulatory and compliance requirements of the industry.

Roger Ralston, President and CEO of DirectView, said, "We are experiencing an even greater need for DirectView's equipment and services in growing markets. This is especially true for the Cannabis Industry. Since inception, DirectView has been laser focused on providing security and surveillance equipment to emerging markets. With the recent events in Canada, it's only natural for DirectView to explore expansion to the Canadian markets. We will keep our shareholders informed as we make progress towards dual listing and adding DirectView to the TSX or CSE."

DirectView Holdings, Inc., (DIRV) together with its subsidiaries, provides video surveillance solutions and teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security (Video Surveillance) and Video Conferencing. The Security division offers technologies in surveillance systems providing onsite and remote video and audio surveillance, digital video recording, and services. It also sells and installs surveillance systems; and sells maintenance agreements. The company sells its products and services in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, referrals, and its websites. The Video Conferencing division offers teleconferencing products and services that enable clients to conduct remote meetings by linking participants in geographically dispersed locations. It is involved in the sale of conferencing services based upon usage, the sale and installation of video equipment, and the sale of maintenance agreements. This division primarily provides conferencing products and services to numerous organizations ranging from law firms, banks, high tech companies and government organizations. For more information visit our websites at http://www.DirectView.com, http://www.ApexCCTV.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google+.

