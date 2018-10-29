DirectView's Virtual Surveillance Completes $600,000.00 Surveillance Project for Mission Foods and Begins Designing New Locations

NEW YORK, November 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTC: DIRV) ("DirectView" or the "Company"), a company focused on ownership and management of leading video and security technology companies, today announced that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Virtual Surveillance, has completed the project valued approximately $600,000.00 and has moved on to designing the additional locations for Mission Foods - the manufacturer of tortilla-related products and subsidiary of the multinational, $3.7B publicly-traded GRUMA Corporation (MX: GRUMB) (BMV: GRUMAB).

As noted in DirectView's press release on July 30th, 2018, DirectView's Virtual Surveillance Begins New Project for Mission Foods Valued at Approximately $600,000.00 in Dallas, Texas Area Providing Extensive Surveillance and Access Control Solutions, the project consisted of designing and installing a state-of-the-art security and surveillance solution for the 800,000 square foot facility in Grand Prairie, Texas. The security and surveillance solution helps to insure quality control, employee safety, loss prevention, and access restriction.

Virtual Surveillance has been paid in full and is now receiving monthly payments as part of an ongoing maintenance agreement. Virtual Surveillance is on-site designing the next locations.

Roger Ralston, CEO and Chairman of DirectView, said, "Since January, DirectView has been laser focused on achieving substantial growth in 2018. As we near the end of the year, we couldn't be more proud of Virtual Surveillances' accomplishments and direction. The completion of this Mission Foods location is a major milestone for DirectView. While we may be quickly approaching the end of the year, there is still much more DirectView has set out to accomplish. "

