Direxion Expands With Strategic Hires

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- David Mazza, senior ETF industry veteran, has joined Direxion as its new Managing Director and Head of Product, to lead product R&D, strategy and management for the firm. He joins Benjamin Woloshin, a seasoned distribution executive, who was appointed the firm's new Managing Director, and Head of National Accounts and Relationship Management.

Mazza, a widely-known figure in the ETF industry, most recently served as Head of ETF Investment Strategy at OppenheimerFunds, where he led the firm's ETF Investment Marketing and ETF Specialist Teams. In that role, he supported distribution of Oppenheimer ETFs and produced timely market insights for clients.

"The advisory and asset management terrain is evolving, and we are positioning Direxion to respond to client needs on the product development, distribution and strategy fronts," said Direxion President Robert D. Nestor. "We are a firm of 'idea executors,' and will prioritize helping investors more precisely express their market views with this expanded focus."

Previously, Mazza led product strategy, positioning, and analysis as Head of ETF and Mutual Fund Research at State Street Global Advisors (SSGA). There, he oversaw a team charged with driving the investment and sales strategy for over 150 ETFs and mutual funds, comprising over $400 billion in assets under management.

"Investors are looking for products to help access markets efficiently while managing their risk exposure. I'm thrilled to be joining the distinguished team at Direxion to meet clients' evolving product needs," said Mazza.

Woloshin, formerly BlackRock's Head of Index Solutions for the Retail Financial Institutions Group, will be leading the firm's relationship management efforts, charged with developing and executing strategy to build and maintain relationships with key influencers in the home offices of major advisor distribution platforms. In this role, he will work to ensure availability and strategic placement of Direxion's products.

At BlackRock, Woloshin led business development efforts to market ETF products and other index solutions to multi-asset strategy teams at insurance companies' asset manager, broker-dealer, and annuity platforms. Previously, he held senior distribution and management roles at several firms including New York Life Insurance Co., Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Putnam Investments. His business development efforts and innovative strategies have resulted in significant asset and revenue growth.

"Direxion is gearing up to reach a more diversified universe of investors with a wider range of tools and capabilities. Our mission is to build and execute strategies that consider purpose over product—as we know investors are more than simply stewards of transactions," said Woloshin.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Loyola University, Chicago. Mazza received his MBA in Finance from the Sawyer Business School at Suffolk University and his B.A. in Political Science and Philosophy from Boston College.

Mazza, who began today, and Woloshin, who began Oct. 3, are both based in New York and report to Nestor.

