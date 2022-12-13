Dirk Nowitzki to talk perseverance and early childhood education at an evening benefitting Educational First Steps on February 21, 2023

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational First Steps (EFS) proudly announces "An Evening with The Great Nowitzki," a benefit scheduled for 6:30 PM CST on February 21, 2023 at the Ritz-Carlton, Dallas.

For over 30 years, EFS has created and supported high-quality early learning environments that ignite the minds of children from birth to age five in North Texas. EFS pursues its mission by partnering with educators and existing small business owners in over 100 childcare centers and 50 home-based partners in historically under-resourced communities – providing extensive training, professional development, classroom resources, and business services support. By introducing children to language, diverse experiences, and professionally trained educators at a young age, EFS supports positive, high-quality learning experiences that gives them the opportunity to succeed throughout life.

Former NBA MVP and Dallas Mavericks All-Star, Dirk Nowitzki, headlines the evening through a discussion on the power of perseverance, and quality early education. Nowitzki has found success off the court through his personal foundation, the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, which creates positive experiences for children worldwide by supporting causes that promote children's well-being, health, and education.

"We are honored to have Dirk join us on February 21st, 2023. He is an icon in this community, and his philanthropy is a beacon of hope," shares EFS President & CEO Vickie Allen. "We are thrilled that he will be joining us as we celebrate children and all that they have in store for their futures," Allen concluded.

Donovan Lewis, Host, Sportsradio 1310 The Ticket KTCK Dallas / Fort Worth, will emcee and moderate the event All proceeds support the mission of Educational First Steps. For sponsorship information, please visit www.educationalfirststeps.org/nowitzki or text EFSDN to 41444.

ABOUT EDUCATIONAL FIRST STEPS

Based in North Texas, Educational First Steps is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to create and support high-quality early learning environments that ignite the minds of children from birth to age five. EFS delivers professional development, training, classroom resources, and business support to help existing childcare centers achieve and maintain national accreditation. By investing in early childhood education, EFS helps close achievement gaps for early learners, break cycles of generational poverty, and create a brighter, more socially equitable tomorrow.

