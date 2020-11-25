DIS Unveils MyPortal, a New Self-Service Platform for Dealership Customers

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Information Systems (DIS) Corp., a leading agriculture, lift truck, construction and truck refrigeration dealership software vendor in North America, is pleased to announce MyPortal, a new platform that allows dealerships to provide their customers with online self-service.

The overall goal is to help dealership staff cut down on customer interactions while giving customers a more convenient way of accessing their unit, service and payment information. Dealers can achieve this by providing customers with a personalized account where they can:

Get a bird's-eye view of their unit expenses via interactive dashboards

View and download details on all their units, work orders and invoices

Review work orders and provide PO numbers to speed up invoicing

Request unit service

See the status of each invoice and make payments

Several DIS dealers have already had a chance to try out this platform, and the response has been very positive.

"DIS MyPortal has made a huge impact on our customer service in a very short time," said Nic Corcoran from Welch Equipment. "Our customers are able to look over their fleet and see what is happening with it. They can review invoices and make decisions on how to better utilize the fleet. It makes life easier for everyone."

"Online self-service is definitely something many of our dealers have been asking for," said Randy McIntyre, the President of DIS. "On one hand, this is where things are headed across most industries, and on the other, it all just comes down to convenience. Dealers get to devote their resources to solving bigger challenges, while customers no longer have to contact dealers to ask them basic questions. It's a win-win for everybody."

About DIS

With more than 2,400 locations served, DIS is the leading provider of business system software to agriculture, lift truck, construction and truck refrigeration dealers and distributors in North America. It has served the equipment dealership industry since 1980.

DIS is proud of the ability to truly understand its customers and provide them with the RIGHT solutions, support and training. DIS is driven by integrity, a passion for innovation and the desire to have a positive influence on its industry.

