Disability Software Offers Comprehensive Health Assessments Among Health Tracking Tools

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's Electronic Comprehensive Health Assessment Tool (eCHAT) offers providers supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities a health screening assessment with a comprehensive health evaluation form for individuals receiving nursing services or care. It enables assessment of an individual's health status and history, with nursing guidelines to assist the assessor in addressing health issues per section of the form. For each section, a unique score is generated to guide nurses whether additional care plans might be created and linked to the evaluation depending on the score or finding. Overall acuity is calculated upon completion of the evaluation, along with a health assessment summary, printable for the person's emergency contact and medical details per state or agency guidelines. The emergency response plan or care plan serves as guidance for evaluators, who have access to thousands of agency-published care plans as the template for their agency to utilize, modify or reference in building their own care plans.

These features not only promote the health and well-being of the individual served but also improves the relationship between the provider agency and the community. Through the Comprehensive Health Assessment Tool, provider agencies can record and view health-related information in a single form to evaluate summarized health assessment records, incorporating state departmental guidelines, while maintaining checklists for safety issues and risk factors.

Therap offers an entire suite of integrated health tools for improving the overall health outcomes of individuals. Healthcare professionals including Registered Nurses and LPNs along with caretakers utilize Therap's vital signs, immunizations, allergies, height and weight, blood glucose, seizures, appointments and more to track health issues and records. They generate detailed health reports in seconds to review overall health and determine appropriate steps and measures with these tools available to them. Medication Administration Records allow med passes and directives to be recorded along with scheduled medications. Due/overdue medication reports are available with a couple clicks to minimize risk of medication errors.

