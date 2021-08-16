Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market: Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc. Emerge as Dominant Market Players | Technavio
Aug 16, 2021, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market is set to grow by USD 40.97 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 44.65% during 2021-2025, according to this report. The report identifies and provides a detailed analysis of the market participants in dominant positions including Amazon.com Inc. (US), Broadcom Inc. (US), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Dell Technologies Inc. (US), and International Business Machines Corp. (US).
Various factors such as growing improvements in manageability and protection, increasing adoption of cloud-based disaster recovery solutions, and rising need to meet RTO and RPO objectives of enterprises will offer immense growth opportunities for market growth. In addition, the surging adoption of AI for disaster recovery and deployment of DRaaS by enterprises to reduce the need for secondary data centers will further lead the market to flourish during the forecast period. However, the availability of open-source disaster recovery tools is one of the primary factors anticipated to limit the market's growth during the next few years.
Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the other major vendors of the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market in IT Consulting & Other Services include iland Internet Solutions, Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Oracle Corp., and Sungard Availability Services LP.
To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market size
- Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market trends
- Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market industry analysis
Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist disaster recovery-as-a- service (DRaaS) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- iland Internet Solutions
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NTT Communications Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Sungard Availability Services LP
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
