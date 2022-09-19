Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market to Record a CAGR of 44.36%, Improvements in Manageability and Protection to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market by Deployment (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 57.76 bn. To get the CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market 2022-2026

Market Driver: The improvements in manageability and protection are driving the growth of the market. DRaaS helps in maintaining the continuity of business operations in case of an outage. The security and visibility of networks and servers can be improved with the help of a web-based control panel, which provides real-time activity and system health monitoring and reporting. DRaaS solutions also offer full control and support for manual and automatic failure. In addition, they provide customer information on the state of health of the entire IT estate. Small and medium-sized enterprises require an extra data center. They should also have enough budget to afford a secondary hot site for managing backup in critical situations. Therefore, DRaaS enables businesses to focus on their core competencies, which supports the growth of the market.

are driving the growth of the market. DRaaS helps in maintaining the continuity of business operations in case of an outage. The security and visibility of networks and servers can be improved with the help of a web-based control panel, which provides real-time activity and system health monitoring and reporting. DRaaS solutions also offer full control and support for manual and automatic failure. In addition, they provide customer information on the state of health of the entire IT estate. Small and medium-sized enterprises require an extra data center. They should also have enough budget to afford a secondary hot site for managing backup in critical situations. Therefore, DRaaS enables businesses to focus on their core competencies, which supports the growth of the market. Market Challenge: The availability of open-source disaster recovery tools will challenge the growth of the market. Such tools can help in setting up a single master backup server to multiple backup hosts over the network. In addition, open-source solutions can be downloaded and run on all platforms. Such solutions are growing in popularity, especially in developing countries such as China and India . On-premises and cloud-based recovery backup solutions are expensive for most small-scale companies. Hence, they prefer open-source disaster recovery tools. Hence, the growing popularity of open-source disaster recovery tools will hinder the market growth.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

The disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market report is segmented by deployment (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market in North America.

View our FREE PDF sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Vendor Landscape

The disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive owing to the presence of a few large players. The key players hold a major share of the market. However, new entrants are trying to establish their foothold in the market.

Some Companies Mentioned

11 11 Systems Inc.

2nd Watch Inc.

Acronis International GmbH

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Commvault Systems Inc.

Dell Inc.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

InterVision Systems LLC

IPC Systems Inc.

Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Rackspace Technology Inc.

Recovery Point System Inc.

TierPoint LLC

VMware Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

PC as a Service Market by Organization and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The PC as a service market share is expected to increase by USD 70.23 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market size is predicted to surge by USD 10.19 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 44.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 57.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 41.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 11 11 Systems Inc., 2nd Watch Inc., Acronis International GmbH, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., InterVision Systems LLC, IPC Systems Inc., Liberty Latin America Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Recovery Point System Inc., TierPoint LLC, VMware Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Public cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Public cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Private cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Private cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Hybrid cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hybrid cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 93: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 98: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Citrix Systems Inc.

Exhibit 103: Citrix Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Citrix Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Exhibit 107: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 112: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Liberty Latin America Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Liberty Latin America Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Liberty Latin America Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Liberty Latin America Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 120: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Exhibit 125: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 129: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Recovery Point System Inc.

Exhibit 134: Recovery Point System Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Recovery Point System Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Recovery Point System Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio