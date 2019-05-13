Disaster Recovery Service Provider, Comport, Shares Why DRaaS Is Not Just for Enterprise Organizations

RAMSEY, N.J., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 40 to 60 percent of all small to mid-sized businesses fail after a disaster or emergency disrupts their day to day operations; this figure is shockingly high. These businesses suffer particularly hard during an outage because they just don't have the staff to cope with an unexpected outage nor do they have the extra funds to recover from the lost business. Because of this, mid-sized businesses need to pay extra attention to their disaster recovery plan. Simply hoping you won't have an outage in today's digital world, fraught with cyber-threats simply won't cut it and could cost you your business.

Disaster recovery service provider Comport is sharing some of the ways mid-size organizations can protect themselves using DRaaS; this essential emergency solution can not only save a brand's data, it can prevent the entire business from closing down. A few of the key benefits of DRaaS for small to mid-sized brands are detailed below:

Affordability: DRaaS can be more affordable than creating a disaster recovery site and does not require on-site tech staff to monitor or manage. In addition, you have someone to help control costs when there is an issue.

DRaaS can be more affordable than creating a disaster recovery site and does not require on-site tech staff to monitor or manage. In addition, you have someone to help control costs when there is an issue. Reliability: DRaaS features regular updates that do not disrupt your work flow and allow you to resume operations very swiftly after an adverse event or failure.

DRaaS features regular updates that do not disrupt your work flow and allow you to resume operations very swiftly after an adverse event or failure. Convenience: DRaaS is automatic; you do not have to remember to create restore points or backup files, everything is managed for you.

DRaaS is automatic; you do not have to remember to create restore points or backup files, everything is managed for you. Portability: In the event of a physical disaster like a flood or fire, the brand's network can be swiftly reassembled because your data is being duplicated offsite and managed by an expert DR recovery team.

In the event of a physical disaster like a flood or fire, the brand's network can be swiftly reassembled because your data is being duplicated offsite and managed by an expert DR recovery team. Peace of Mind: Business disruption has a far more profound impact on small to mid-sized brands, who may otherwise falter if records and data can't be restored. DRaaS is essentially the new way to create insurance for your data and technology infrastructure.

Business disruption has a far more profound impact on small to mid-sized brands, who may otherwise falter if records and data can't be restored. DRaaS is essentially the new way to create insurance for your data and technology infrastructure. Scalability: DRaaS is fully scalable and can grow as the business does; there is no risk of out-growing this solution. With traditional disaster recovery many companies end up over provisioning or paying for storage they end up not needing.

Many small and mid-size business owners still make the mistake of backing up locally -- and hoping for the best. This leaves your data open to loss from human error, technology failure, security breach or Mother Nature. DRaaS is too often overlooked because mid-size corporations assume it is for enterprises only; this fully scalable and customizable solution is not only ideal, but essential for any small to mid-sized brand. Protecting your data and network from natural and man-made disasters has never been easier or more affordable for businesses of all sizes.

