Disaster Relief: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage after Anchorage Earthquake

"People have had ceilings fall in, furniture fall over and the safety of their homes compromised," explained John Norris, U-Haul Company of Alaska president.

"This event has created a need for a secure place where people can stow their belongings while they prepare aftershocks and the rebuilding process. We want our neighbors to know that we're here to help. Our disaster relief program is one way we can give back to the community."

People seeking additional information or needing to arrange for 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating U-Haul facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Anchorage

4751 Old Seward Hwy.

Anchorage, AK 99503

(907) 561-2266

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Anchorage

5700 Boundary Ave.

Anchorage, AK 99504

(907) 331-6233

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palmer

650 S. Cobb St.

Palmer, AK 99645

(907) 745-2200

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

