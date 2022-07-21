DISC Sports & Spine Center Renews Its Partnership with the Governor's Cup

Sponsorship Underscores DISC's Continued Commitment to Sailing and Athlete Health

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Sports & Spine Center ("DISC") has renewed its partnership with the Governor's Cup. The sponsorship underscores DISC's ongoing commitment to promoting sailing across generations while supporting the health of the sport's athletes.

Youth racing at the GovCup

DISC returns as title sponsor of the Governor's Cup, teaming with the Balboa Yacht Club to support the International Youth Match Racing Championship for the third time in four years. The 55th Annual Governor's Cup (known affectionately as the "GovCup") is the oldest and most prestigious youth match racing regatta in the world, taking place July 25-30 off the coast of Newport Beach. GovCup alumni, who hail from 16 countries and five continents, are among the most famous and successful international sailors. DISC founding director Dr. Robert S. Bray, Jr. will also continue his role as "fleet surgeon," assisting with member health and advising the Club on safety protocols.

"As a longtime sailor myself, I am proud to support this wonderful organization and the cause it embraces, which is certainly near and dear to my heart," Dr. Bray said. "To get behind GovCup is also truly an investment in the future – assuring that sailing's next generations have the opportunity to strive for excellence and push the boundaries of the sport they love so much."

DISC – a long-time champion of competitive sailing and its notable skippers and strategists – is also an official medical partner of United States SailGP Team, for which its third season is underway. Led by former DISC patient and two-time America's Cup champion Jimmy Spithill, Team USA competes in a series of intense, high-tech races around the globe. DISC provides orthopedic and sports medicine care for the team athletes throughout the season, including onsite support.

About DISC Sports & Spine Center

DISC Sports & Spine Center is California's premier provider of spine care, orthopedics, pain management and sports medicine. With a state-of-the-art outpatient surgery center in Newport Beach and full-service clinic in Marina del Rey, DISC has set a new standard for high-acuity, minimally invasive spine surgery and orthopedic sports medicine surgery in an outpatient setting, both safely and on a cost-effective basis. DISC, which accepts most major insurance plans, is a subsidiary of Trias Global and a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company. It is also an official partner of Red Bull Athlete Performance Center. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmdgroup.com or follow @DISCMD on Instagram.

Press Contact:

Brada PR

Kristien Brada-Thompson

(310) 930-3445; [email protected]

SOURCE DISC Sports & Spine Center