Discount Ramps® Supports Meals on Wheels America with Fundraising Efforts and Donation Match

GERMANTOWN, Wis., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Ramps®, a local online retailer, announces their support for Meals on Wheels America. A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, Meals on Wheels America supports more than 5,000 community-based programs that focus on the well-being of seniors, including the delivery of nutritious meals and safety checks. A new integrated website feature on DiscountRamps.com encourages customers to support and donate to Meals on Wheels America, and Discount Ramps has committed to matching each charitable donation.

"Our team is committed to making a positive impact and we are inspired by the Meals on Wheels America purpose and mission," said CEO Rich Spratt. "Honoring seniors with support and care is a value and priority that our organizations share, and we're proud to offer our support during this pandemic and beyond."

"Contributing to Meals on Wheels America at the national level benefits not only our local Greater Milwaukee community, but all communities across the U.S.," said Eric Grunewald, Vice President and CMO. "We want to encourage others to donate to this very important organization and also motivate their generosity with our own donation match."

Discount Ramps' recent community outreach during the COVID-19 pandemic included the donation of over 2,000 masks to healthcare facilities and first responders in Washington County and the Greater Milwaukee Area. Supporting Meals on Wheels is a continuation of the company's commitment to expand upon their community outreach. "It was important for our team to align with a first-class national organization," concluded Spratt. "We want to invest our time and resources in ways that directly benefit our community. Meals on Wheels is the ideal fit."

