DISCOUNT TIRE And AMERICA'S TIRE Close Stores In High Exposure Areas Despite Providing Essential Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Our first consideration is the Safety of our People and Customers. Despite being a provider of "essential services", the largest independent tire and wheel retailer in the World has begun temporarily closing Stores in select markets. The company began by temporarily closing 14 Stores in King County and Snohomish County, Washington. These precautionary and temporary Store closures were necessary to aid in the containment efforts where possible of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in documented high exposure areas like Washington State. The company followed with similar temporary closures in select Northern California Counties. Further temporary precautionary closures are being continuously evaluated based upon reported exposure data by County.

Store Managers are contacting Customers with upcoming non-essential services appointments impacted by the precautionary temporary closures. Following the recommended Protocols for COVID-19, all Stores are being thoroughly cleaned and sanitized on a regular basis. Employees are taking extraordinary precautions in handling transactions for essential services including allowing Customers to pull cars in bays and employing special handling precautions. Enhanced safety, hygiene and sanitation processes are being followed at company Stores that remain open across the U.S. Stores will remain open for the performance of essential services so long as it is deemed Safe for our People and Customers. Customers are encouraged to visit DiscountTire.com, America'sTire.com or Tires.com for the most current store hours in their area.

Additional information on precautionary measures and possible Store closings is provided at www.discounttire.com/customer-safety or www.americastire.com/customer-safety. For questions related to a specific vehicle or recent service, Customers should contact the Discount Tire and America's Tire Customer Care hotline at 800-385-3322 or send an email to [email protected].

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE/AMERICA'S TIRE

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, is the world's largest independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, they serve customers at more than 1,050 stores in 35 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America's Tire in parts of California, and Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. For more information, visit discounttire.com.

