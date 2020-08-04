Discount Tire and CarAdvise Create A New Partnership Helping Over 400,000 CarAdvise Driver Members With Tire & Wheel Services

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CarAdvise announced today a new tire service partnership with Discount Tire of Scottsdale, Arizona. Discount Tire, a leading vehicle automotive services provider specializing in all things tires and wheels is now part of CarAdvise's vast network of shop partners. Discount Tire will add hundreds of facilities around the U.S. for CarAdvise's driver members to utilize for their tire and wheel services, new purchase, and installation needs.

"By increasing our national network of automotive service providers, our members have more options to handle all of their vehicle service and repair needs," said Greg Tepas, Founder & CEO, CarAdvise. "With this fantastic new partnership, our members can handle all of their tire need transactions directly from their electronic devices while taking advantage of purchasing power discounts by joining our fleet of members that's over 400,000 strong to date and growing incrementally daily."

"Discount Tire is excited to join the CarAdvise network. Working together to ensure our customers have a safe and dependable experience," said Mark Marrufo, VP Fleet Operations. "Our first consideration is the safety of our customers and our people. With today's environment, it is even more Important! Utilizing the CarAdvise platform to search for tires and service, coupled with our "Touchless Experience", provides the safety and convenience that our customers expect."

CarAdvise's technological online vehicle service program in partnership with Discount Tire will help drivers reduce vehicle tire service expenses while saving time and effort associated with maintaining their vehicle's tires. Through the platform's technology, drivers can schedule appointments, approve and pay for services, and view their service history all right from their digital devices.

Especially prudent in today's environment, members benefit through CarAdvise's "No Contact Car Care" platform reducing the amount of person-to-person exposure and hence reducing incremental risk associated with extended personal contact.

About CarAdvise

CarAdvise is the largest online marketplace for vehicle maintenance and repair. Through its innovative platform, CarAdvise has created the only place on the web to compare prices for maintenance services at thousands of shops throughout North America. Consumers and commercial fleets receive upfront discounted pricing when booking through CarAdvise using its proprietary technology to approve and pay for services suggested by the shop real-time. CarAdvise service descriptions and unbiased advice protect customers from unnecessary work resulting in greater trust, convenience, and savings. For more information visit www.caradvise.com or @caradviseapp

About Discount Tire

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, is the world's largest independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, they serve customers at more than 1,000 stores in 36 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America's Tire in parts of California, and Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang driven by Brad Keselowski in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Discount Tire is also the official wheel and tire retailer of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. For more information, visit discounttire.com .

Contact: Chris Tepas

CarAdvise 216 S. Jefferson St. Phone:(844) 923-8473 Chicago, IL 60661 [email protected] www.caradvise.com

SOURCE CarAdvise

Related Links

http://www.caradvise.com

