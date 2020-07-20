DiscountMugs.com Creates Unique Program to Help Small Businesses Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic

MIAMI, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DiscountMugs.com, one of the top promotional product providers in the U.S. created a small business assistance program to help businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Six diverse businesses were selected in South Florida and awarded a combined $12,000 in customized promotional items from DiscountMugs.com. These items vary from face masks, contactless thermometers, hand sanitizer, shirts, coffee mugs, backpacks, and tote bags with their logos.

The six program participants awarded $2,000 each in merchandise include:

Mojo Donuts is one of 6 diverse businesses receiving donations of promotional and wellness products.

1. 90 Miles Tattoo Studio in Edgewater – "The shop has been open for two years and we recently moved to a new location in Edgewater last December, when the whole pandemic hit Miami. We had only been at the new location for two months, and we had to close for three months. We're just getting back on our feet, so this program is very helpful," stated Alejandro Gonzalez, owner of 90 Miles Tattoo Studio.

2. Latin House Grill in Kendall – "We lost 90% of our business overnight. For a period of three months, we have it brought up to 25%. Since it's a family business, it's been hard to keep the older family members at home and provide some sort of income for them. We started with outside seating, but the rainy weather did not help. We started going strong on deliveries to sustain the business. We have now incorporated our Fit Meal weekly meal service to supplement business. Our goal is to be back on track hopefully by the end of the year," stated Michelle & Bella Sanchez, owners of Latin House Grill.

3. Mimi's Touch Salon in Coral Gables – "We've been at our current location for nine years. The pandemic truly affected our business and took us by surprise. We spent two months in complete uncertainty. But we are staying positive and making sure to provide all the possible safety measures for clients. This donation will help us by providing promotional items to give to our clients, plus face masks to provide to our staff and clients," said Mimi Aguiar, owner of Mimi's Touch Salon.

4. Mojo Donuts in Westchester, Coral Gables and Pembroke Pines – Owned by Jimmy Piedrahita, Willie Munoz, and Shawn Neifeld (Founder), Mojo Donuts prides itself on having the best gourmet donuts in town. They are the first and only donut shop to be featured on the Food Network's show Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. "During these times of uncertainty, receiving donations like these means hope to all our staff and their loved ones," said Jimmy Piedrahita, co-owner of Mojo Donuts.

5. Topp Cuttaz in Miami Gardens & Miami Lakes – "Topp Cuttaz is one of South Florida's premier barber, salon and spas. The idea of the business is to bring the feel of South Beach to the hood. It's perfect for the entire family. We are very grateful for the donation of promotional products. They will help us to regain recognition and boost business in these trying times," stated Michael Stephens, Owner & Operator of Topp Cuttaz.

6. Robert Is Here Fruit Stand & Farm in Homestead – Robert Is Here Fruit Stand & Farm is a family-owned and operated fruit stand in Homestead, FL, and the first Florida-based entry into the National Culinary Heritage Register. They specialize in rare and exotic tropical fruits and vegetables, mostly grown in their farms. "Robert Is Here closed for six weeks due to the pandemic and reopened with drive-thru only services. We are at roughly 60% of where we were last year due to the pandemic and the continued impact on our ability to do business as usual. We are now relying on local support since we have lost all international-related business. The donation from DiscountMugs.com will help us to obtain needed wellness items, such as masks, bags and other items that will help us promote our business," stated Heather Moehling, Director of Marketing.

The Small Business Assistance Program is DiscountMugs.com's newest initiative to assist the community.

"Small businesses have been severely impacted in these unprecedented times. We wanted to help business owners in different communities by giving them tools to promote their businesses," stated DiscountMugs.com CEO Sai Koppaka.

Based in Medley, FL, DiscountMugs.com is a major online provider of promotional products in the United States. The company's proprietary online design lab allows customers to easily design their own custom promotional products from mugs, to t-shirts, hats, and many more categories, and have them delivered in as little as one week. DiscountMugs.com's vertically integrated supply chain is unique in the industry, allowing it to side-step intermediaries and pass along savings to customers.

