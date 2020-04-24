DiscountMugs.com Donates 11,000 Face Masks to Low-Income Seniors in South Florida

MEDLEY, Fla., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DiscountMugs.com, a South Florida-based corporation and a major provider of promotional goods throughout the United States, has donated 11,000 surgical masks to low-income seniors in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

DiscountMugs.com partnered with IMC Health Medical Centers to help assist seniors in having the necessary masks to follow coronavirus-related protection guidelines. The average age of the members receiving the face masks is 74 years of age, with most not having the means to purchase supplies.

Loading of face masks to distribution vehicle

"We know that the public is having a hard time finding masks. In our conversations with IMC, we understood that patients were concerned about not having them and experiencing anxiety as a result. We are pleased that we were able to step in and provide them for this vulnerable population," said DiscountMugs.com CEO Sai Koppaka.

The masks will be delivered to patient homes along with a note with instructions on how to safely use the mask, as well as a contact number for any questions.

"Given our sourcing experience worldwide, we were able to leverage our supplier relationships to find a source in China with supply of these masks. We've seen demand from our customers in the healthcare field and other essential industries trying to operate in a COVID-19 environment," added DiscountMugs.com CEO Sai Koppaka.

DiscountMugs.com

Based in Medley, Florida, DiscountMugs.com is one of the largest online providers of promotional products in the United States. The company's proprietary online design lab allows customers to easily design their own custom promotional products from mugs to t-shirts, hats and many more categories, and have them delivered in as little as one week. DiscountMugs.com's vertically integrated supply chain is unique in the industry, allowing it to side-step intermediaries and pass along savings to customers.

Media Contact:

Eloise E. Rodriguez

786.326.2221

[email protected]

Related Images

discountmugs-com-donates-face.jpeg

DiscountMugs.com donates face masks to 11,000 senior citizens

Loading of face masks to distribution vehicle

SOURCE DiscountMugs.com

Related Links

http://www.DiscountMugs.com

