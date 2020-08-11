Discover a New Weekly Survival Resource for Business Owners Who Have Been Forced to Improve Their Social Media Marketing Due to Current Economic Events

LARGO, Fla., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manuel Suarez, CEO of the AGM Marketing agency is now hosting The Social Marketing Hour every Thursday at 10 am EST. He is bringing together successful marketers and entrepreneurs who will be sharing the most up to date social media marketing strategies that are working right now.

The Social Marketing Hour with Manuel Suarez will host a wide range of guests from different industries such as eCommerce legend Ben Cummings to new entrepreneurs making breakthrough discoveries. Their social media marketing techniques and successes will be discussed and shared in a valuable one on one mastermind format.

No stone will be left unturned as Manuel and his guests delve into the subject of social media marketing and how to apply it to businesses of all shapes and sizes. Every episode will contain actionable tips in a digestible conversational format.

The Social Marketing Hour with Manuel Suarez is a live weekly show every Thursday at 10 am EST on Facebook and YouTube. This gives everyone the opportunity to watch live and interact with the guest and also come back to review the information for reference.

Manuel's goal with this program is to give entrepreneurs and business owners access to new ideas and resources that they can implement in their businesses.

Manuel Suarez is the winner of the software company ManyChat's "Most Engaging Bot" award in 2019, which resulted in more than $10 million in revenue in a one-year period. More information about Manuel and his success can be found at www.ManuelSuarez.com .

Manuel and his AGM Marketing agency also work with social media superstars Dr. Eric Berg, Frank Suárez, and 23-time Grammy winner and keyboard virtuoso Chick Corea.

For more information contact:

Devon Mortimer, Brand Manager

[email protected]

(727) 421-6291

SOURCE AGM Agency

