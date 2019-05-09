Discover California with Hilton Hotels' Summer Road Trip

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no better way to experience The Golden State than by packing up the car and hitting the open road. Participating Hilton Hotels in California are unlocking exclusive offers for guests in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego through the return of the California Road Trip package available at 94 Hilton Hotels. Participating travelers will enjoy complimentary breakfast or premium WiFi as well as coveted discounts to popular local attractions they can unlock with a collectible postcard.

Each California Road Trip postcard depicts The Golden State and is accompanied by a curated Bucket List of local things to do at each stop on the route. Guests can collect all three postcards as they travel along the coast and take in all that the "Best Coast" has to offer. Region-specific postcards can be applied to redeem special offers at select dining, entertainment and attractions.

With year-round moderate weather, San Francisco is an urban oasis where visitors can spend time outdoors discovering all of its iconic features, whether it be a hop on cable car, a walk down the twists and turns of Lombard Street or a picnic at Alamo Square. In addition to those San Francisco Bucket List items, guests who book the California Road Trip package can also benefit from discounts at the California Academy of Sciences and Big Bus Tours. With participating local Hilton Hotels including Hilton San Francisco Union Square in downtown San Francisco, DoubleTree by Hilton Berkeley Marina in the East Bay and Embassy Suites by Hilton SFO near the airport, there is Hilton Hotel to meet almost every need.

In the Los Angeles area, Hilton partnered with We Like L.A. to curate a Road Trip Bucket List. Foodies can enjoy a free glass of wine at Eataly, the high-quality Italian restaurant and marketplace in Century City. Getting around town for Hilton guests is easy thanks to $5 off Bird scooter rides. Just a hop and a skip down the coast, music fans can continue their journey at the beautifully renovated House of Blues venue in Anaheim and benefit from 20% discounts at the House of Blues restaurant and bar. Kids and kids-at-heart can enjoy an exclusive discount of 5% off tickets to Anaheim's most beloved theme parks (a savings of up to $30 per day for a family of four).Once again, Hilton is partnering with a rideshare partner to offer up to $10 off your ride to anywhere within the LA and OC market. More than 50 LA/OC regional Hilton hotels are available to access the Road Trip Bucket List and accompanying discounts including the Beverly Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Los Angeles, Hotel MdR – a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Homewood Suites by Hilton Anaheim-Main Gate, and Hilton Anaheim.

In San Diego, Hilton guests that book the California Road Trip package can take advantage of discounts at attractions including Everyday California, San Diego Padres home games at Petco Park and several museums throughout San Diego County such as the San Diego Natural History Museum and the Oceanside Museum of Art. Participating local Hilton Hotels include Hilton San Diego Bayfront, Homewood Suites by Hilton San Diego Downtown/Bayside, Hilton San Diego/Del Mar, Hotel La Jolla, a Curio Hotel by Hilton and Hilton San Diego Airport/Harbor Island.

This year, Hilton celebrates its 100-year-legacy defined by pioneering industry service standards and innovations. In 2018, Hilton committed to cutting its environmental foot bring in half and doubling its social impact investment by 2030. Hilton will become the first major hotel company to institute science-based targets to reduce carbon emissions and send zero soap to landfill.

Continuing this commitment to the environment, Hilton's California Road Trip campaign is also pairing up with Surfrider Foundation, spotlighting clean beaches and "rise above plastic" efforts. From San Diego to Los Angeles to San Francisco, there are dozens of beautiful beaches to enjoy as part of a family California Road Trip. Hilton is contributing $10,000 to Surfrider and hosting three beach clean-up events with hundreds of Hilton employees. While cruising through SoCal, consider these beach-adjacent hotels:

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton, Donheny Beach, Dana Point

Hotel Maya, Long Beach

The Waterfront Beach Resort, Huntington Beach

Hampton Inn and Suites, Santa Monica

Hotel del Coronado , Curio Collection by Hilton

, Curio Collection by Hilton Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa

Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines

Cape Rey Carlsbad, a Hilton Resort

Hilton Garden Inn Carlsbad Beach

Hilton's California Road Trip packages are available at some of Hilton's most iconic properties as well as hotels from the company's upscale brands like Embassy Suites by Hilton and DoubleTree by Hilton and quality, value-driven accommodations like Hampton by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton.

The California Road Trip package is available for travel between April 1 and September 30, 2019 and can be booked by visiting travel.hilton.com/HiltonRoadTrip.

