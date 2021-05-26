Discovery Cube Celebrates The Return Of Science! Orange County and Los Angeles Locations Reopen May 28, 2021

"We're thrilled to finally welcome our Cube friends back to experience a 'New Cube' where families can explore, engage and experience the science behind everyday activities," said Joe Adams, CEO, Discovery Cube. "Through the generous contributions of our donors, corporate partners and state and local governments, we were able to spend this past year upgrading our facilities and enhancing the science experience with all new STEM exhibits and activities."

Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

Both Discovery Cube Orange County and Los Angeles underwent extensive interior and exterior renovations, totaling more than $10 Million. To ensure the health and safety of museum employees and visitors, each campus location implemented several 'safe science' installations including a MERV13 HVAC filtration system with UV lights, the adoption of COVID-safe guidelines and protocols as well. Additional enhancements to both locations include hands-free restrooms, onsite cleaning crews, contactless ticketing system and upgrades to the paint, carpet and much more.

New STEM Exhibits and Activities

Part of the reopening highlights include several new, state-of-the-art STEM exhibits, immersive science adventures and interactive gameplay for kids K-6 grade. The Orange County campus will showcase four new STEM themed areas with more than 15 new interactive exhibits while Los Angeles will unveil five new themed areas and 10+ new interactive exhibits. Both locations will showcase many of the STEM favorites as before including, Inspector Training Course, Early Learners, Planetary Research Station and more.

What's New in OC?

Organic Waste Lab: The new exhibit teaches children the benefits of composting and renewable waste and includes the all-new "World of Organic Waste" interactive game. Sponsored by Orange County Waste & Recycling.

Science of Hockey: Young hockey fans will score big with this exhibit as they engage in several new activities including simulated gameplay, scientific problem solving, observation and interaction with the game. Sponsored by the Samueli Foundation and the Anaheim Ducks.

Physics Lab: Encouraging hands-on exploration and observation, the new Physics Lab will introduce kids to the relationship between objects, forces and energy. The Physics Lab includes seven new activities including a raceway, bed of nails, paper airplane creation, aerodynamics chamber, laser maze and much more. Sponsored by the California Natural Resources Agency and Mr. And Mrs. James "Walkie" Ray



Encouraging hands-on exploration and observation, the new Physics Lab will introduce kids to the relationship between objects, forces and energy. The Physics Lab includes seven new activities including a raceway, bed of nails, paper airplane creation, aerodynamics chamber, laser maze and much more.

What's New in LA?

Festival of STEM : Featuring five STEM-themed areas and 10+ hands-on activities and adventures highlighting the invention and inspiration of STEM-based innovators and industries. Sponsored by Chevron Corporation

Imagination Station for our Early Learners: Parents and educators will love this area for our littlest visitors as they stimulate their imaginations with concepts like reading books, listening and playing music, role playing and much more. Sponsored by First 5 of Los Angeles

"All of our exhibits have a correlation with Next Generation Science Standards. We also created exhibits that allow children to explore the Engineering Design Process as they ask questions, explore solutions, design models, test prototypes, evaluate performance, and then do it all over again to improve upon their design!" said Tina Rolewicz, Vice President of Education at Discovery Cube. "As we welcome teachers and students back to the Cubes for field trips, teachers can rest assured that their field trip program will satisfy grade level standards as their students have fun interacting with the exhibits."

Safe Science Protocols

Safe science is the best science! In observance of state and local guidelines, Discovery Cube has instituted a number of health and safety protocols as part of the reopening.

All staff and volunteers who work at the Discovery Cube are vaccinated

Guests are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets online ahead of their visit

Masks are required for all employees and guests over the age of three

Guests encouraged to safely social distance while onsite

Museum capacity will be reduced to 50% across OC and LA campus'

Sanitizing stations have been placed in/around both campus'

Discovery Cube's own Clean Crew will be actively cleaning and disinfecting high-touch, common areas and exhibits.

For additional health and safety guidelines, guests are encouraged to visit www.DiscoveryCube.org for more information.

Plan Your Visit

The Discovery Cube will reopen both locations with health and safety measures in place starting Friday, May 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through Memorial Day, Monday, May 31. Discovery Cube will be open every Thursday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. For additional information on ticket prices, membership, summer camp and Covid-19 safety guidelines, guests can visit www.DiscoveryCube.org.

About Discovery Cube

The Discovery Science Foundation serves as the non-profit and educational program-development arm for Discovery Cube Orange County and Los Angeles. Established in 1989, the Discovery Cube, continues to inspire, educate and impact millions of young minds through engaging science-based programs and exhibits. Discovery Cube was named one of the "10 Most Trusted Brands" in Orange County and awarded the National Medal of Service from the Institute of Museum and Library Services at The White House in 2014. Last year, Discovery Cube adopted a digital-first approach to STEM education with the launch of Discovery Cube Connect, a digital platform for the development and distribution of interactive STEM educational offerings, activities and gameplay. For more information, visit discoverycube.org and discoverycubeconnect.org

Follow the latest on our social channels (@discoverycubela, @discoverycubeoc, @oceanquestoc, @discoverycubeconnect).

