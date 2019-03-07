Discover Digital Transformation Solutions at the 13th Annual Customer Contact Europe: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

LONDON, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Buttery, Head of Digital, Sky Ireland, and Mervyn Neary, Head of Change and Improvement, Sky Ireland, will lead a capstone keynote discussion, Transformational Visions for the Future, at the 13th Annual Customer Contact Europe: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange.

Co-presenters Buttery and Neary will close the event with this unique, interactive Q&A keynote in which participants will be encouraged to boldly imagine the digital capabilities that could help transform their organizations in the (near) future. Key questions posed will include:

How might you use conversational user interface and bots to improve the digital experience?

How might you build a dynamic support model which flexes to demand?

How might you remove friction from sign-in without compromising security?

Participants will leave with valuable digital ideas and scenarios for future planning.

Jan Smets, Director Retail and Customer Care, bpost, will lead an Executive Insights session, Contact Centre Measurements: Driving Operations, Following Hypes or Indicators of Value Generation? Drawing from his recent 2018 book, "Contact Center Management: From Complaint Department to Value Center," he will examine how contact centre executives typically report their activities to the C-level: Do they systematically reinforce the value-contributing force of the contact centre? Do customers really dislike contact centre or is that a cliché that doesn't stand up to reality? Key takeaways from his session will include:

The evolution in the role and positioning of the contact centre

Insights on how contact centres typically report their activities

A fresh perspective on the "big picture" attempting to settle the eternal debates on whether NPS, CSAT, ESAT or CES is the more appropriate measurement

The 13th Annual Customer Contact Europe: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange will offer contact centre and customer experience executives the opportunity to benefit from dynamic collaboration zones fostering disruptive and transformational thinking and numerous networking opportunities with customer contact industry peers.

