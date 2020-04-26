Discover market opportunities of ceramic industry in China domestic construction projects at Hotel Plus -- HDE 2020, hosted by Sinoexpo Informa Markets

Global trade growth has slowed down since 2019. China export of building ceramics and sanitaryware continued to grow and in the meanwhile the product quality has been improved. Total amount of ceramics and sanitaryware export, including bathroom hardware accessories, reached $20.86 billion, up by 17.55% YOY. Due to the evolving situation related to the global spread of COVID-19, China imports and exports of building ceramics and sanitaryware products experienced unprecedented challenges.

Distributors will be replaced by construction projects to become the main sales channel of ceramic tiles

In the face of complicated and severe international trade and economic climate, heavy reliance on distributors is dangerous for manufacturers. With the full recovery of domestic market, construction projects probably will displace traditional dealers and become the most important sales channel to sell ceramic tiles. Data shows that in 2018 the total sales volume of national TOP 20 real estate developers reached 5.8 trillion RMB while the overall amount of TOP 100 was over 8 trillion RMB. Chinese authorities issued a policy in recent years that newly built commercial residential buildings must be finely finished before deliver to buyers. Supported by the ongoing policy, there is a huge potential in the strategic centralized procurement of finely finished real estate projects which the market value estimated nearly 100 billion RMB. Based on the reality, many large-scale ceramic manufacturers began to fully prepare for the fierce market competition. However, it is predicted that a large amount of companies who are less competitive, lack of brand value or weak in management will be eliminated due to the high entry barrier, accelerating the industry reshuffle and brand concentration.

Seize the market of commercial construction projects by brand exposure and match making at Hotel Plus - HDE

Serving as the one-stop purchasing platform for hotels and commercial space, Shanghai International Hospitality Design & Supplies Expo (Hotel Plus - HDE) attracts high quality buyers and business visitors every year from the community of designers, architects, owners, developers, hoteliers, property managers, industry experts and journalists. With the advantage of latest product design, precise match-making and strong promotion, Hotel Plus – HDE is regarded as the must-attend trade show for construction suppliers who are interested in China market. The featured exhibition sector of ceramics and bathroom accessories will continue to take the center stage at the show, providing a wide variety of ceramic tiles and sanitary wares and many more for commercial designers and contractors.

For more information about Hotel Plus - HDE, please go to www.hdeexpo.com/en-us. For event news and updates, follow Hotel Plus – HDE on Twitter @HDE_Event, Facebook @Hotel Plus – HDE, and LinkedIn @Hotel Plus - HDE.

SOURCE Sinoexpo Informa Markets