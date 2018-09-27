Discover the hottest new products for luxury hospitality at INSPIRE SUMMIT '18

Unlike your typical expo halls – which can be overwhelming and allow little time to make lasting connections – our Industry Showcase curates 30 of the most innovative brands and services that will enhance your business.

Exhibitors include Elavon (Official Payment Processing Partner), DigiValet (Official In-Room Solutions Partner), Simmons (Official Sleep Partner), Land's End, Novility, Vero Water and more.

View all partners here.

This year, the ILHA is excited to share with you the opportunity to pause, breathe, and quiet your mind during our Industry Showcase in our "Zen Zone" Relaxation Lounge, presented by Fujimi.

Experience Fujimi's state-of-the-art massage chairs featuring cutting edge technologies, perfectly suited for today's luxury consumer.

The Fujimi line spares no expense in design. It all starts with the track that their chairs are built around. The chair's rollers not only follow the natural curvature of the body's spine, but the track also allows them to extend down to the glutes and thighs.

As a result, the chair delivers much more than a simple back massage. What you get is a whole-body massage experience.

Try it for yourself at INSPIRE SUMMIT '18!

Register today and save $600 using the code IS40X18 at checkout.

