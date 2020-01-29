Discover The Palm Beaches Hosts Hundreds for "Super" Co-Branded Event with Lilly Pulitzer and Brightline During Week of Super Bowl LIV Celebrations

"On behalf of The Palm Beaches, a thriving destination of culture, diversity and development, we are honored to celebrate and recognize the community of women who shape sports," said Jorge Pesquera, President and CEO, Discover The Palm Beaches.

Among the attendees were Ashley Ellis (wife of NFL tight end, Alex Ellis); Colleen Parkey (wife of Cody Parkey, former NFL kicker and 2015 Pro-Bowler); Calli Derby (wife of A.J. Derby, former NFL tight end); and Courtney Aguayo (wife of former NFL kicker, Roberto Aguayo), just to name a few.

Designed to inspire residents and visitors to seek respite in The Palm Beaches, participants were treated to a luxurious day in the destination, enjoying roundtrip transportation from Miami and Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach aboard a custom-wrapped Lilly Pulitzer Brightline train, featuring the designer's Coral Bay and Blue Ibiza Aqua La Vista patterns. From the historic landmark properties and unparalleled service that made Palm Beach America's First Resort Destination, to 47 miles of pristine, uncrowded beaches, Palm Beach's official historian, Rick Rose, educated passengers on the significance of the East Coast Railway, noting its transforming effect on South Florida.

In addition to transportation, participants enjoyed a private brunch at the Colony Hotel, where students from Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach entertained guests with a special musical performance. City officials and local female leaders joined Jorge Pesquera, president and CEO of DTPB, to welcome the group – including Gail Coniglio, Mayor, Town of Palm Beach; Mary Lou Berger, Palm Beach County Commissioner; Verdenia Baker, Palm Beach County Administrator; Jack Lighton, president and CEO of Loggerhead Marinelife Center; and Jennifer Binstead, regional marketing public relations and influencer marketing, Lilly Pulitzer. Attendees were treated to a VIPalm Beach shopping experience at the flagship Lilly Pulitzer store on Worth Avenue, delighting shoppers with happy, colorful hues, painted on-site by Lilly Pulitzer resident artist, Melissa Sixma Lingo – as well as VIP gift bags handsomely curated by Worth Avenue retailers for this first-ever event.

Bringing their panache, colorful history and charitable vibe to Super Bowl LIV, Lilly Pulitzer matched dollar for dollar spent during the VIPalm Beach shopping experience, resulting in a cumulative total of $10,000 to be donated to Loggerhead Marinelife Center (the non-profit education and ocean conservation facility that is globally recognized for its sea turtle hospital).

