Discover the Power of VUNO's AI Solutions at ECR 2020

ECR, one of the leading events in the field of radiology, will be joined by industry experts, medical & healthcare professionals, modality manufacturers and solutions developers, etc. In the light of the COVID 19 epidemic, the congress organizers have decided to opt for an online-only event. With about 2,100 leading industry representatives onboard, the exhibition of ECR 2020 can be accessed from 08:00 a.m. July 15 to 21, until 11:55 p.m. CEST. Free registration & participation is available on the ECR 2020 Virtual Exhibition website. ( https://ecr2020.expo-ip.com/ ).

VUNO's exhibition at the event will include VUNO Med®–LungCT AI™ that detects, locates, and quantifies pulmonary lung nodules on CT images, VUNO Med®-Chest X-Ray™ that assists in the chest X-ray readings of common thoracic abnormalities on chest radiographs. VUNO Med®-DeepBrain™ is a diagnostic supporting tool for degenerative brain diseases through brain parcellation & quantification on brain MR images.

On top of the three solutions to be showcased at this event, VUNO has two other solutions that have gained CE certifications recently - VUNO Med®-BoneAge™ and VUNO Med® – Fundus AI. All these five products are now available to be marketed in countries where CE marking is acceptable.

VUNO Med® solutions are designed to be agnostic to any devices and any environments offering seamless integration with any PACS and/or EMR systems. They are offered via cloud servers allowing users to analyze images anytime, anywhere with access to the Internet. They are also available through on-premise installations as well.

VUNO has the highest number of clients with more than 120 medical institutions in Korea alone. With its huge successes under its belt rooted in the proven effectiveness and safety through clinical trials and practices, the company is embarking on a new endeavor to proclaim its technical prowess in overseas markets now by signing partnerships with global healthcare giants like M3, a SONY subsidiary and Japan's largest data platform company.

For more detailed information on VUNO, visit https://www.vuno.co/.

SOURCE VUNO lnc.

