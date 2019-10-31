Discover the Southeast Coast of Mauritius at the New Anantara Iko Mauritius Resort and Villas

The look and feel of the stylish new resort have been created by award winning Ground Kent Architects, Australia, and Abacus Design interior designers of Thailand, in collaboration with the Office of Global Architecture in Mauritius. The design reflects the melting pot history of the country, drawing influences from the rich architectural heritage seen in the capital Port Louis and around the island. Natural, locally sourced materials take precedence and are used both inside and outside.

Anantara Iko Mauritius Resort's 164 guest rooms and suites offer stylish bedrooms, bathrooms with a rain shower and separate bathtub, and a terrace or balcony with a daybed overlooking either the resort's lush tropical gardens or the Indian Ocean. The clean design doesn't distract from the view, rather it blends well with the terrain. Eight luxury Pool Villas – two with two bedrooms and six with four bedrooms – will launch in Q2 next year.

Anantara Spa offers a range of therapeutic treatments including traditional massage therapies, detox treatments and rituals in the spa's Turkish hammam. Those in need of mindful exercise can reconnect to their natural flow with yoga and meditation. For guests wishing to attain balance and inspiration, the resort offers a variety of wellness journeys, practiced by experts in Reiki therapy, chakra healing and Ayurveda.

The focal point of the resort is the impressive 30-metre ozone-based swimming pool, one of many sustainability initiatives which are incorporated in the property. These include solar technology for water heating in all guest rooms, planting endemic flora within the hotel landscaping, reusing water for irrigation and cleaning, zero use of plastic straws across the resort as well as incorporating recycled materials into the resort's décor.

Mauritius is a cauldron of cultures creating an eclectic cuisine simmering with Indian, French, Dutch, Creole and Chinese flavours. The resort's multiple dining options are a gastro tribute to the island's rich cultural heritage. Abundant local seafood and regional flavours await at the signature restaurant, Sea.Fire.Salt. Indulging guests with tailored, private dining, Zafran offers degustation menus accompanied by sophisticated wine pairings. At Bon Manzer the focus is on natural, organic, unprocessed and nutritionally uncompromised, nutrient dense food, which will appeal to the health conscious.

At Horizon, the all-day dining restaurant, each day begins with an impressive breakfast buffet, with nightly themes. Throughout the day Karokan Poolside Bar serves tropical beverages, ice-cold beers and fine wines, whilst as the sun sets, chilled soundtracks and innovative flavoured Mauritian rum cocktails up the tempo.

Interested foodies can learn how to create flavoursome traditional creole dishes in a Spice Spoons cooking class which includes a visit to a nearby fresh food market, a future in-resort herb garden and boutique winery to taste locally made lychee wine. Guests desiring privacy can order from the extensive in-room dining menu or indulge in Dining by Design.

Kids can feel a sense of freedom at the resort. They'll enjoy riding bikes in the nearby coastal forest and building sandcastles and looking for shells on the beach. The Kids Club offers a supervised programme which includes arts and crafts, face painting, treasure hunts, cooking classes and games inspired by local Creole culture and the ocean.

Guests can enjoy the resort's white powder beach and turquoise waters, whilst nearby a range of motorised and non-motorised water sports are available, including paddle boarding, water skiing and kite-surfing, in addition to diving, deep sea fishing and catamaran cruises to private islands. The nearby Blue Bay Marine Park is one of the island's premier snorkelling and diving destinations. The underwater coral beds boast an array of tropical fish as well as forty different species of coral.

For those wishing to explore the southeast corner of the island, many nature, historical and adventure activities can be found. The hotel's Cultural Guru takes guests on a journey of discovery of the history of Mauritius. A 15-minute drive from the resort is Mahebourg, known for its market, museums, fortifications and the historic battles between the French and British. Guests interested in flora and fauna can visit nearby nature reserve 'Ile aux Aigrettes' which is leading the way in Mauritius with conservation efforts by the Mauritian Wildlife Foundation. A little further away is Black River Gorges National Park, famous for its waterfalls, vistas and hiking, and for the more adventurous, quad biking and zip lining.

Golf is another popular pastime and discerning players are spoilt for choice with over a dozen courses in scenic locations across the island, including an 18-hole course with sea views just 30 minutes from the resort.

Anantara Iko Mauritius Resort offers an exclusive gateway to the island's southern coastline. Room rates start at $364 USD per night. Bookings can be made at www.anantara.com/en/iko-mauritius.

SOURCE Anantara Iko Mauritius Resort & Villas

