Discover the sweetness of a tropical paradise with the new illy Arabica Selection Costa Rica

TRIESTE, Italy, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, a leading company in high quality coffee, today announced the launch of Arabica Selection Costa Rica, the sixth single origin coffee in the illy Arabica Selection product line-up. illy first introduced the illy Arabica Selection range in 2018, made from the best coffee productions around the world, each dedicated to the origins of the individual aromas that make up the illy blend. The new illy Arabica Selection Costa Rica coffee offers a sweet Arabica with characteristic notes of honey and vanilla, along with citrus, hints of caramel and dried fruit.

The specialness of illy Arabica Selection Costa Rica, as for every Arabica Selection, lies in its geographical origin. The illy experts, together with the internal research laboratories AromaLab, SensoryLab and Food ScienceLab, have developed the best roasting profile for each coffee, refining the perfect expression of each individual territory. As a result, the best harvests from Ethiopia, Colombia, Brazil, Guatemala, India, and now Costa Rica offer the chance to experience the singular taste and aroma of each origin and celebrate their unique characteristics. Organized in a crescendo of intensity, from the most delicate to the most robust, the Arabica Selection line's packaging scales in earth tone colors to distinguish its flavor profile from that of the legendary, unmistakable illy blend.

"With the illy Arabica Selection range, we differentiate the origins of the individual aromas of our blend to offer them in purity. We wanted to offer our customers the opportunity to dive into a sensory journey around the world," comments Massimiliano Pogliani, CEO of the company. "In these difficult times when everyone's borders have necessarily narrowed, our new Arabica Selection Costa Rica, with its aromas and notes that evoke the enchantment of unspoiled landscapes, is our way to look to the future with hope to rediscover the pleasure of exploring distant countries and cultures through a cup of coffee."

illy Arabica Selection Costa Rica whole bean is available exclusively on illy.com and in illy Caffè locations and Shops for a retail price of $14.99. The single-origin illy Arabica Selection Ethiopia, Colombia, Brazil, Guatemala and India are available on illy.com and in illy Caffè locations and Shops in ground, whole bean and Iperespresso capsule formats.

illycaffè is a family-owned Italian company founded in Trieste in 1933, whose goal from the onset has been to offer the world's best coffee. illycaffè makes a unique 100% Arabica blend that combines 9 of the world's best coffees according to illycaffè. Every day, over 8 million cups of illy coffee are enjoyed worldwide in over 140 countries, in the best coffee bars, restaurants, and hotels, in our illy brand stores, and of course at home. Thanks to its innovations, illy is contributing to technological advancement in the coffee sector. Thanks to its "Ernesto Illy Quality Award for Espresso Coffee", which was established in Brazil in 1991, illy has helped disseminate know-how, achieved higher prices for growers of high-quality illy coffee, and established partnerships on the basis of the principles of sustainable development. The company has also founded its own University of Coffee, with the goal of promoting coffee culture at all levels. The university provided comprehensive and practical training for growers, baristas, and coffee lovers covering all aspects of this product. Anything 'made in illy' is made more valuable through beauty and art, two of the brand's core values, starting with the logo designed by the artist James Rosenquist and encompassing the illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 100 international artists. In 2019 the company employed 1405 people and had a consolidated turnover of €520.5. There are about 269 single-brand illy stores in over 40 countries worldwide.

