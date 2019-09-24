Discover the Value of Smart Retail at Shanghai International Smart Retailing Show 2020

The international market for smart retail systems is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming period. Organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show (CVS) has always been following the market trends. As one of the professional exhibitions of self-service and vending industry in Asia and the world, it has been successfully held 16 sessions and in 2019, CVS attracted over 300 exhibitors, nearly 20,000 professional visitors from more than 87 countries and regions, while the exhibiting area hit 25,000 m 2 . On top of the success, Shanghai International Smart Retailing Show (SRS) has been launched for years to cover a wide range of chains in retail industry and is aimed to focus on smart retailing.

On April 27, 2020, Shanghai International Smart Retailing Show (SRS2020) will be officially launched in Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) and the show will last for three days. Based on the nature of the retail industry, SRS2020 will invite enterprises from the industry to provide solutions in expanding the distribution channels, integrating new technologies and improving the construction of supply chain. Forums and salon activities will be established as well to share the latest news of smart retail, to increase the serviceability and explore the reproduceable profit model of smart retail.

There are generally 8 categories on SRS2020, including Smart Retail & Store, Smart Retail Application Technology, Commercial Information Equipment for Smart Retail, Commercial Robot, the 5th Generation and AI, Smart Business Facility Equipment, Goods and Supply Chain Service and Shared Lifestyle. Visitors will see the latest patterns of self-service retail store and convenience store, face recognition technology, RFID technology and likewise smart access control system solutions. Besides, smart payment system, custom solution of printer and smart hardware, sensor system and touch panel integrated cash register system are also key exhibits at SRS2020. Furthermore, smart freezer, anti-thief device, self-service locker, logistics transportation services and unmanned warehouse sharing systems complement the mentioned smart systems, and all of them will make the SRS2020 an integrated whole one.

As one of the core exhibitions of Hotel Plus organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, SRS will also be featured for its Unmanned Economic Development Conference and Shanghai Service Robot Conference. These two events in 2019 left deep impressions on attendees for their focused discussions on markets, intelligent, policy, technology, current issues of the smart retail industry and the future market trends which help overcome obstacles in the developing of unmanned business.

SRS has been rooted in the retail industry for many years and has witnessed the rise of digital technology and intelligent retail. SRS2020 will continue to bring together enterprises and open up the smart retail network, to present more outstanding innovative products so as to drive the industry forward effectively.

For more information, please visit https://www.chinavending.com.cn/en-us/home .

SOURCE Sinoexpo Informa Markets (UBM Sinoexpo)