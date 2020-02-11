Discover The World In Canada To Represent CGH Earth Hotels' Sustainable South Indian Experiences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover the World, the leading global travel sales specialist, sees its travel representation agreement with CGH Earth Hotels expanded to include the Canadian travel market.

'Clean, Green and Healthy' (CGH) hotel group operator, CGH Earth Hotels, an early pioneer in the low-impact tourism sector, has further engaged Discover as it seeks to expand awareness of its family-owned hotels and health resort clinics, which offer inspiring travel experiences in Southern India.

Joanne Lundy, Regional Director at Discover the World Canada, says: "CGH Earth Hotels offer a breathtakingly unique window through which travelers can experience the unspoiled natural beauty and culture that is the real Southern India. They do so while not only improving their own well-being. but also making a positive contribution to the local environment. CGH really offers a very special way to visit India."

Situated against the beautiful backdrop of Kerala, a far cry from the bustling tourist destinations of Northern India, each of CGH's 19 unique properties has been individually created to merge seamlessly within its local ecological and cultural landscape. The diverse portfolio includes historical leisure properties, houseboats, single key mansions, a dedicated yoga resort and Ayurveda clinics.

Experiences and itineraries range from exploratory tours of the region's natural environment and local communities to yoga and meditation programs, all with the aim of improving guests' fitness and overall well-being.

Shilendran Mohanachandran, VP Sales at CGH Earth Hotels, comments: "It is very important for us to work with partners like Discover, who share our values and get what we are doing. Our partnership with them has already delivered great success across the US, so this is a natural extension into the Canadian travel market."

CGH Earth's strong belief in the importance of low-impact tourism and individual well-being has inspired travelers for almost 40 years, as the company continues to offer experiences aimed at travelers of all ages and interests. These include packages specifically created for groups, such as yoga and health clubs.

Kerala, situated on India's tropical Malabar Coast, offers a tourist's dream combination of palm-lined beaches and luscious mountain landscapes, rich with tea and spice plantations. Cruising the backwaters is an integral part of daily life and the local national parks offer sanctuary to a diverse selection of local wildlife including elephants, monkeys and tigers.

