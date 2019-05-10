Discover Treasures Of Ancient Greece And Explore The Modern Culture Of Greece Without Ever Leaving The United States

INDIANAPOLIS, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "land of the gods" travels 5,300 miles to the world's largest children's museum when Treasures of Ancient Greece and Take Me There:® Greece both open on June 15, 2019.

Almost every one of the 6,000 Greek islands has secrets, mysteries and treasures from the past. The mainland is filled with ancient ruins, temples and open air theaters that tell the stories of philosophers and mythological gods—giving one the sense they've stepped into a time machine.

Visitors to The Children's Museum of Indianapolis will discover how the ideas of Ancient Greece form the basis of Western civilization through science, technology, politics and medicine.

Rare antiquities and actor interpreters will bring these fascinating stories to life. One of the extraordinary artifacts that will be featured is a replica of the famed Antikythera mechanism. The model of what is believed to be the world's oldest analog computer will help families understand how an ancient civilization predicted eclipses of the sun and moon in relation to big events like the Olympics. Bronze ballots and a replica voting machine are just a few of the artifacts that demonstrate how the world's first democracy shaped today's politics.

The ancient Greek vision of beauty, heroism and athleticism continue to influence us today through magnificent sculptures like Artemis of Lafria and Heracles, replicas of Parthenon frieze sections and a stunning bust of Aristotle. Those pieces will be on display along with fascinating mosaics and pottery. Visitors will also discover how athletic heroes brought great pride and honor to their cities through the Olympic Games.

Treasures of Ancient Greece is presented by One America and supported by Ice Miller LLP and is made possible by the Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation, Inc.

Take Me There: ® Greece will serve as a classic travel adventure that invites visitors to explore modern-day Greece without ever leaving the United States. It will be one of the largest exhibitions on contemporary Greece ever mounted in the United States.

Families "fly over" magnificent mountains and swirling seas before "touching down" in Athens, where the ancient Parthenon overlooks a bustling modern city. Families explore homes and learn about real families who live in Greece and how they live, work and play.

Children will be invited to make traditional foods and serve grownups faux Greek delicacies in the recreated Taverna and bakery and stroll through the plaza with its traditional events.

Families will enjoy exploring traditional dance and music with actor interpreters. And, with 8,000 miles of coastline, Greek conservation organizations have a lot of sea turtles to study. In this exhibit, visitors learn how they can help.

Take Me There:® Greece is presented by Ice Miller LLP. Take Me There is made possible by lead gifts from Lilly Endowment Inc., Eli Lilly and Company Foundation, Inc., The Lilly Family, Mrs. Yvonne Shaheen, Sarah and John Lechleiter, the U.S. Institute for Museum and Library Services, Jane and Steve Marmon, Susan and Jim Naus, and Polly Hix.

SOURCE The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

