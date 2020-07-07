Discover your next travel destination with the newest feature from Tablet Hotels, a Michelin Company

"Take Me Away" adds to Michelin's legendary arsenal of global mobility experiences for cuisine, wine and hotels. Looking for a secluded but hip hotel in the countryside? "Take Me Away" will show you over two dozen matches. Modern design in a desert setting that's also incredibly romantic? There are over a dozen to see here. Lively with a Michelin-rated restaurant? Of course. Coastal with a spa? Yes indeed. Wine plus traditional? Absolutely. You can also narrow to one or more continents or use the "driving distance" or "staycation" options to see nearby options.

"Take Me Away is a revamp of an all-time favorite that was due for a makeover, and we think its reappearance couldn't have come at a more fitting time," said Laurent Vernhes, co-founder and CEO of Tablet Hotels. "Even the most passionate travelers will uncover something they've never seen before."

To learn more about "Take Me Away," visit tablethotels.com/take-me-away.

About Michelin

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) has more than 21,400 employees and operates 19 major manufacturing plants.

About Tablet Hotels

Tablet Hotels is your source for discovering the world's most interesting hotels — places where you'll find a memorable experience, not just a room for the night. Founded in 2000 in downtown NYC, and part of MICHELIN since 2018, Tablet has hotels to meet every taste and budget, and makes booking them a joy. Access Tablet's hotel selection, our extraordinary team of travel specialists, and our VIP program Tablet Plus via TabletHotels.com or the Tablet Hotels iPhone app on the App Store.

