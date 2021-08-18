Discovery Behavioral Health Acquires Memorial Hermann Prevention & Recovery Center HOUSTON

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health and Memorial Hermann Health System jointly announce the sale of the Memorial Hermann Prevention & Recovery Center (PaRC) and its network of outpatient locations to Discovery Behavioral Health (DBH). The Prevention & Recovery Center will continue to focus on treating alcoholism, drug addiction and dual diagnosis patients in the Houston area and will retain the PaRC name (www.parcbh.com). The sale, which was finalized today, was subject to customary closing conditions including the completion of regulatory review processes.

"In an increasingly challenging health environment, we are pleased that Houston area patients will continue to have access to the crucial programs, services and exceptional patient care that PaRC has provided, which will now be carried forward by the team at DBH," said Dr. David L. Callender, President and CEO of Memorial Hermann. "DBH has deep expertise in the treatment of alcoholism and drug addiction, and a record of outstanding patient care that will be foundational in continuing the high-quality care for which PaRC is recognized." Together, the two organizations are working to ensure there is no disruption to treatment for current PaRC patients during this transition.

"DBH's comprehensive addiction treatment programs and core clinical curriculum are backed by a team of experienced professionals with years in the recovery field. We are excited about this acquisition and the additional capacity it affords to us to provide accessible, evidence-based addiction treatment for patients across Texas as they reclaim sobriety and pursue healthy, fulfilling lives," said DBH President and CEO John Peloquin.

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health is a leading U.S. behavioral healthcare network delivering accessible, evidence-based care within community-based centers. Service lines include eating disorder, mental health, substance use and psychiatric treatment programs. With more than 100 treatment centers nationwide, Discovery's levels of care include detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs for teens and adults. The company's growing portfolio includes service lines in successful operations since 1985. Discovery Behavioral Health is headquartered in Orange County, California. More: https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com

About Memorial Hermann

Charting a better future. A future that's built upon the HEALTH of our community. This is the driving force for Memorial Hermann, redefining health care for the individuals and many diverse populations we serve. Our 6,500 affiliated physicians and 29,000 employees practice the highest standards of safe, evidence-based, quality care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across our more than 270 care delivery sites. As one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has an award-winning and nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization, 17* hospitals and numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. For more than 114 years, our focus has been the best interest of our community, contributing more than $525 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Now and for generations to come, the health of our community will be at the center of what we do – charting a better future for all.

