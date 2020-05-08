Discovery Behavioral Health Announces Appointment of Jennifer Carvalho as CEO of Casa Palmera Treatment Center in Del Mar, CA

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., an expanding nationwide provider of behavioral health services, has announced the appointment of Jennifer Carvalho as CEO of Casa Palmera addiction treatment center in Del Mar, CA.

Founded in 2005, Casa Palmera is a well-regarded evidence-based treatment center specializing in substance use disorder, mood disorders and anxiety and trauma disorders, and offering outpatient and residential programs. The 55-bed facility is located on a historic, 5.5-acre palm farm in the picturesque beach town of Del Mar, located in northern San Diego County.

Carvalho has spent more than 20 years in behavioral health services management with a focus on the treatment of alcohol and drug addiction. She brings to the position a diverse set of experiences in organizational and community leadership, which included years of practice as a CEO and board membership of various nonprofit and commercial treatment centers. The facilitation of strategic partnerships that foster ethical opportunities for behavioral healthcare industry growth is a hallmark of her work. Currently, she is an executive board member of the CA Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals (CCAPP) and has been instrumental in assisting to create and grow sober living coalitions and treatment provider networks.

"The need for addiction treatment is now more critical than ever, as the COVID-19 crisis exacerbates existing mental health disorders and creates new challenges for individuals socially isolated and out of their normal routine," said Carvalho.

Casa Palmera has continued to accept new patients throughout the pandemic and has worked to implement enhanced screening and safety measures.

"We welcome Jen to the Discovery Behavioral Health family and look forward to her spearheading the next phase of development for Casa Palmera. By continuing the history of providing critical resources for healing and recovery, Casa Palmera and Discovery Behavioral Health are leading the way in innovative clinical practices," said Joe Tinervin, President, Discovery Behavioral Health Substance Use Disorder Division.

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health is a leading, in-network U.S. healthcare provider in the evidence-based treatment of substance abuse, mental health and eating disorders. It offers residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient care for teens and adults. The company was established in 1998 and is headquartered in Orange County, California.

Press Contact:

Greg Ptacek

PR| Communications

323-841-8002 mobile

[email protected]

SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health