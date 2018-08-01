Discovery Behavioral Health Announces Executive Appointments

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health (DBH), a leading behavioral health provider specializing in the evidence-based treatment of alcohol and drug addiction, eating disorders, and an array of mental health conditions, announced today the appointment of James Patrick Bailey, M.Ed., M.H.A., as Chief Operating Officer and W. Bradley Cooper, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer, reporting to CEO John Peloquin, PhD, MBA.

"I'm thrilled to have the experience, talent, and expertise of James and Brad as we create and implement a long-term vision for Discovery Behavioral Health," said Peloquin.

Bailey's career in healthcare administration spans more than 20 years. Most recently he served as CEO of Recovery Ways, a 120-bed recovery facility in Salt Lake City. Previously, he held executive positions with Acadia Healthcare, including vice president for the company's western region, overseeing 600 employees and $83 million in revenues. His experience also includes leadership positions with behavioral healthcare providers CRC, Haven, Cottonwood Treatment Center, and Benchmark Behavioral Health Systems.

Cooper has broad financial management experience, including successful private-equity partnerships together with leveraged-and-asset-based financing, industry consolidation, and merger and acquisitions. Most recently he served as CFO with FFF Enterprises, Inc., the largest U.S. distributor of plasma products, vaccines, and specialty biopharmaceuticals. Previously, he was CFO of MNX Global Logistics, a provider of global transportation and logistics services. His experience also includes leadership positions with Covenant Care, Life Fleet, and Disease Detection International.

"Mental illness is experienced by one in five Americans, yet only 10% who suffer from them have access to high quality, evidence-based care. To frame it another way, almost 60% of American adults with these conditions do not receive treatment. With these new additions to our executive team, Discovery Behavioral Health is poised to help fill the gap between those who need treatment and those who receive it," said Peloquin.

DBH was formed with the merger of Cliffside Malibu, a leading provider in Southern California of evidence-based treatment of alcohol and drug addiction, and Center For Discovery, which operates 60 facilities nationwide specializing in eating disorder treatment and their Resilience division, a national leader in the treatment of numerous mental health conditions.

