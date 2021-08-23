Discovery Behavioral Health Announces Launch of TMS Program For Growing Problem of Treatment-Resistant Depression

Neurocenter at Casa Palmera represents an expansion of Casa Palmera's residential treatment program, which has served the community for nearly 25 years. CEO Jennifer Carvalho states, "Casa Palmera provides treatment for both substance use and mental health disorders including depression, anxiety and trauma. While many people who suffer from depression can find relief with medication and psychotherapy, there is a segment of the population who suffers from what we refer to as 'treatment resistant' depression."

16 million Americans suffer from depression, and for 30% of them antidepressants don't work.

More than 16 million Americans suffer from the debilitating condition known clinically as major depressive disorder, and approximately 30 percent of them report that antidepressants don't provide relief from their symptoms. "Often these individuals have tried multiple medications and treatment modalities for years that did not alleviate their symptoms," says Kellie Delli Colli, PhD, Casa Palmera's Director of Clinical Neuroscience and Therapy Services. "TMS provides a non-invasive, drug-free treatment option, with many patients reporting a positive change in mood within weeks," she says.

The center uses NeuroStar TMS technology. On average, patients using the technology experience a 68 percent improvement in symptoms and 45 percent achieved remission after 30 treatments, according to a research study involving 11,000 patients

"Discovery Behavioral Health is committed to offering to our patients the widest range of treatment options that meet our rigorous, evidence-based, standard," says John Peloquin, CEO, DBH.

More information about TMS for treatment-resistant depression at Casa Palmera: https://casapalmera.com/tms-treatment/

For a patient testimonial about the effectiveness of TMS treatment: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1KekymjZerzFEVRwScULTK5cA0EyrkLgx

About Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc.

Discovery Behavioral Health is a leading U.S. behavioral healthcare network delivering accessible, evidence-based care within community-based centers. Service lines include eating disorder, mental health, substance use and psychiatric treatment programs. With more than 100 treatment centers nationwide, Discovery's levels of care include detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs for teens and adults. The company's growing portfolio includes service lines that have successfully operated since 1985. Discovery Behavioral Health is headquartered in Orange County, California. More: https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com

Contact:

Greg Ptacek

323-841-8002

[email protected]

SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health

Related Links

https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com/

