Discovery Behavioral Health Expands Footprint in Chicago With New Eating Disorder Treatment Center for Adults

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., an expanding nationwide provider of behavioral health services, has opened a new facility in Chicago on March 31, specializing in adult eating disorders.

The Center for Discovery Eating Disorder Program, a 15-bed residential facility located a block away from Lake Michigan in the Rogers Park community of Chicago, is now accepting adult clients for enrollment. The new center is the third Center for Discovery Eating Center Disorder Program to open in the Chicago metro area, with previous facilities opened in the Glenview and Des Plaines communities.

At least 30 million people of all ages and genders suffer from an eating disorder in the U.S. Every 62 minutes at least one person dies as a direct result from an eating disorder. Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness. Genetics, environmental factors, and personality traits all combine to create risk for an eating disorder. (Source: National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders)

The Center for Discovery Eating Disorder Treatment is a hands-on program that prepares clients to successfully translate the skills learned at the treatment center back to their home environment.

"Our program includes personalized menu planning, hands-on kitchen skills groups, meal preparation, therapeutic family meals, and personalized exposure-based outings. Discovery's nutrition philosophy, grounded in intuitive eating, is that all foods fit in balance, variety, and moderation," explains Deandra Christianson, DBH Eating Disorder Division President.

Individually tailored treatment plans target underlying factors contributing to the eating disorder, form a foundation for intuitive eating, and teach clients distress tolerance skills and self-regulation.

"The family and support system are considered integral members of the treatment team. We honor the family and support system as experts on their loved one while providing support and clinical guidance throughout the recovery process," says Christianson.

Medication management is by board-certified psychiatrists, and includes individual sessions, medication education, psychopharmacology groups, and collaboration with families and outpatient providers.

"The COVID-19 crisis has created an environment where more than ever evidence-based addiction treatment services are needed. Research has shown that anxiety, isolation and boredom are stressors that promote addictive behavior including eating disorders. As Chicagoans continue to experience a new shelter-in-place normal, we want to continue to serve the needs of this population," says John Peloquin, PhD, CEO of DBH.

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health is a leading, in-network U.S. healthcare provider in the evidence-based treatment of substance abuse, mental health and eating disorders. It offers residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient care for teens and adults. The company was established in 1998 and is headquartered in Orange County, California.

