Discovery Data Launches MarketPro Intelligence Platform, Unveils Evolved Brand

EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Data, the market leader in data, insight, and analytics for the financial services and insurance industries, announced today its next-generation market intelligence platform in conjunction with the expansion of its market-leading product suite. These new releases extend Discovery Data's lead over market competitors, delivering strategic outcomes including revenue growth, talent acquisition, and enhanced marketing performance. Developed over two years, the new solutions were designed to address key customer requirements, partner insights, and the rapid emergence of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies, all fueled by the markets' best data and analytics on the firms and people driving the financial services and insurance industries.

MarketPro is a cutting-edge market intelligence platform replacing the Discovery Data Portal. With a streamlined interface and powerful tools, combined with access to the most complete dataset in the market, clients can easily segment and analyze their target markets faster. The powerful, simple-to-use, cloud-based data platform is designed to seamlessly integrate into existing processes and technology ecosystems, delivering unparalleled results for sales, marketing, and recruiting departments.

Behind Discovery Data's ability to deliver the most accurate and impactful data for the financial services and insurance markets is the Discovery Data FRAME. This proprietary process harnesses the industries' widest spectrum of trusted data sources and delivers the highest level of data quality, integrity, and accuracy. With access to over 6.7 billion data fields across 2.7 million professionals and 40,000 firms, Discovery Data gives clients the foresight to identify, assess, and capitalize on industry trends.

Discovery Data is also unveiling an evolved brand platform that includes a new corporate identity, solution naming architecture, and enhanced digital experiences. Leveraging the company's proven track record of delivering high-performance, market-based outcomes for its clients, Discovery Data has aligned on the prefix "Market" to anchor its solutions. Robust tools including MarketPro, MarketLink, MarketSage, and MarketReach empower clients to activate their target segments and make decisions that rapidly accelerate growth.

"Our customers and partners require innovation. Our new offerings will serve as the backbone of the digital evolution that has recently been dramatically intensified by the COVID-19 crisis," said Bob Skea, CEO of Discovery Data. "Through continuous innovation, we can ensure that clients close more deals, find new opportunities, and recruit better people and partners. We are excited to provide them with the tools and predictive insights that enable their growth journey."

About Discovery Data

Discovery Data is the leading provider of data, insight, and analytics on the firms and people driving the financial services and insurance industries across North America. The industries' top asset and wealth management, fintech, media, consulting, and insurance companies turn to Discovery Data to improve their business performance. To learn more, visit https://www.discoverydata.com.

Press Contact:

Michelle Klotz

[email protected]

732-933-1899

Related Images

discovery-data.png

Discovery Data

SOURCE Discovery Data