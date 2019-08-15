Discovery Data Releases Growth Factors Time Series

EATONTOWN, N.J., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Data, the leading financial services industry provider of data and analytics on firms, retirement plans and professionals, has released a new dataset, Growth Factors Time Series, that presents the trajectory of an investment advisory firm or advisor across a wide variety of measures, providing a robust picture of their practice health and expected future.

Discovery Data provides a consolidated view of the financial services industry, including detailed profiles on all firms and professionals. The Growth Factors Time Series provides trend data on key firm measures such as the number of employees, firm reps, branch offices and affiliated firms, an overview of client accounts, average client size and assets broken down by different time periods. At the advisor level, the new trend data includes number of team members, firm associations, branch reps, and self-reported assets and production.

"This vast amount of data offers so many actionable insights to help you sell, market and recruit smarter. We are excited for this release and look forward to expanding the series in the future," stated Bob Herrmann, CEO of Discovery Data.

During the initial release, Growth Factors Time Series will be available to Discovery Data clients in weekly data feeds.

Discovery Data offers a consolidated view of the financial services and insurance industries, including all BD and RIA firms, over 725,000 reps, 2,200 trust companies, 800,000 retirement plans and 1.8 million insurance agents. Access to our data is provided via subscription to an online portal and through our Salesforce app, custom API integrations and secure HTTPS and FTP sites. In addition, we are the industry leader in data hygiene services and experts in data-driven market insight, email marketing campaigns and outbound call center lead generation. Many of the world's largest and most successful institutions rely on Discovery Data to understand the industry and to identify, reach and do business with firms and professionals throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.discoveryco.com.

