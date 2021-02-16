Discovery Data Releases Interests & Lifestyle Data on the Financial Services and Insurance Industries, Empowering Clients to Have More Informed Conversations

EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Data, the market leader in data, insight, and analytics for the financial services and insurance industries, announced today that it has released a new dataset, Interests & Lifestyle, providing over 300 additional insights such as income, charitable donations, hobbies, and wealth segments on financial services and insurance professionals.

With these new insights on advisors, executives, and agents, Discovery Data clients can further segment the financial services and insurance markets down to their target audience and execute strategic and well-informed sales and marketing outreach to aid their distribution and recruiting efforts. For instance, asset managers can focus their distribution efforts by personal net worth or specific interests, and recruiters can use sports and alumni events to find unique ways to connect with candidates.

Customize conversations in real-time with powerful contact data. Did you know…

The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is the most attended undergraduate program by U.S. advisors

is the most attended undergraduate program by U.S. advisors 850K reps and agents in Discovery Data are within the $100K - $500K wealth segment

- wealth segment Approximately 17% of the advisor population has an interest in hunting

The Interests & Lifestyle dataset is sourced through multiple trusted data providers that align with Discovery Data FRAME, the firm's process for delivering the highest level of data quality, integrity, and accuracy.

Clients can access and act on Interests & Lifestyle attributes within Discovery Data's MarketPro market intelligence tool, MarketSage research, analytics, and insights platform, or by MarketLink customized file delivery.

"Being able to access this level of information allows sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to apply a surgical focus when conducting their outreach and developing relationships," stated Saleem Khan, Chief Data and Analytics Officer of Discovery Data. "We always want to make it easier for our clients to identify and pursue opportunities in the financial services and insurance industries, and the marriage of our robust business profiles with Interests & Lifestyle data is another way we hope to empower them to do so."

About Discovery Data

Discovery Data is the leading provider of data, insight, and analytics on the firms and people driving the financial services and insurance industries across North America. The top asset and wealth management, fintech, media, consulting, and insurance companies turn to Discovery Data to improve their business performance. To learn more, visit https://discoverydata.com.

