Discovery Data Updates Its Long-Term Rep Movement Study, 2009-2018

EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Data, the leading financial services industry provider of data and analytics on firms and professionals, has released the latest edition of its Discovery Data Rep Movement Study. This in-depth analysis of rep movement for the ten-year period from January 2009 through December 2018, as well as a separate analysis of January through December 2018, provides key insights on the industry.

Having tracked 815,062 reps moving from one firm to another, Discovery Data is able to analyze the trends taking place in the industry, which are highlighted throughout the study, including which channel is leading, which firms are gaining and losing the most reps and which trends are accelerating and slowing. Excluding transfers to affiliated firms, there were 602,691 rep moves. Excluding moves where the prior firm end date was more than six months before the new firm start date, the number dropped to 476,752 rep moves. Accounting for reps that moved multiple times, the number of unique reps that moved during the ten-year period was 302,793.

"Every executive, branch manager and recruiter needs to have this information if they want to understand the marketplace," stated Bob Herrmann, CEO of Discovery Data. "Discovery Data Insights equips our clients to make strategic decisions based on analysis of historical data that no one else provides."

Clients of Discovery Data reference this study to help with business and strategic planning throughout the year. Updates are provided monthly and made available within Discovery Data. If requested, clients can be provided the full dataset behind this study or engage Discovery Data to conduct a custom analysis.

About Discovery Data

Discovery Data offers a consolidated view of the financial services and insurance industries, including all BD and RIA firms, over 725,000 reps, 2,200 trust companies and 1.8 million insurance agents. Access to our data is provided via subscription to an online portal and through our Salesforce app, custom API integrations and secure HTTPS and FTP sites. In addition, we are the industry leader in data hygiene services and experts in data-driven market insight, email marketing campaigns and outbound call center lead generation. Many of the world's largest and most successful institutions rely on Discovery Data to understand the industry and to identify, reach and do business with firms and professionals throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.discoveryco.com.

