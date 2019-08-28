Discovery Mood and Anxiety Program Opens Treatment Program For Youth In Orlando

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, a leading nationwide provider of mental health services, has opened a facility in Orlando, FL, devoted exclusively to the treatment of adolescents and young adults. The new center is now accepting clients for enrollment in its Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program, which includes residential treatment, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient care.

The program offers personalized, evidence-based, gender-inclusive and gender-specific treatment for mental health including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder trauma, self-harm, and adoption or attachment issues. The new facility is dedicated exclusively to mental issues impacting youth.

"There's a great need in central Florida as well as nationwide for programs that focus on mental health among youth. Many programs combine individuals dealing with substance abuse with those dealing with purely mental health issues – we keep those population completely separated because they require different treatment protocols," says Alexia Mowry, Director of Clinical Outreach.

A 2019 study published in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology found that between 2009 and 2017, rates of depression rose by more than 60 percent among those ages 14 to 17, and 47 percent among those ages 12 to 13. Likewise, the number of children and teenagers who were seen in emergency rooms with suicidal thoughts or having attempted suicide doubled between 2007 and 2015 ."

In addition to mental health services, the new facility provides academic, experiential and family centered programs. "This is a comprehensive, well-rounded program that prepares adolescents for success in the classroom. The academic curriculum can be supplemented with complementary activities, including art, music and meditation. Families are carefully integrated throughout the recovery process, and provided support and clinical guidance," said Mowry.

Medication management is by board-certified psychiatrists, and includes individual sessions, medication education, psychopharmacology groups, and collaboration with families and outpatient providers.

"Research shows there's been a generational shift and a pronounced increase in the U.S. among adolescents and youth who are experiencing serious psychological distress, major depression, and even suicidal thoughts. We're answering their cry for help with mental health services designed specifically to address their unique needs," said Amy C. Brown, M.A., President, Mental Health Division, Discovery Behavioral Health.

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health is an in-network, leading U.S. healthcare provider in the evidence-based treatment of substance abuse, mental health and eating disorders. It offers residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient care for teens and adults. The company was established in 1998 and is headquartered in Orange County, California.

