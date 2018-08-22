Discovery Networks Land on Sling TV

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sling TV today expanded its service offerings with the launch of nine Discovery networks on its domestic and Spanish-language services. Discovery Channel, Investigation Discovery (ID) and TLC are now available in the "Sling Blue" base service; Investigation Discovery (ID) and MotorTrend (formerly Velocity) are now available in the "Sling Orange" base service. American Heroes Channel and Destination America are now available in "Heartland Extra" add-on; Science Channel is now available in "News Extra" add-on. Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia are now available in "Best of Spanish TV" base or add-on Extras.

With the launch of Discovery networks on Sling TV, pricing of the service's offerings remains unchanged.

"We are thrilled to add Discovery networks to Sling TV's lineup as they bring highly-requested channels that offer immersive programs for any age group," said Warren Schlichting, president of Sling TV. "With the addition of some Discovery channels in our base service and others in our genre-based add-on Extras, we continue to deliver on our consumer promise of providing the most choice and flexibility in programming options."

"We are extremely pleased to announce a comprehensive, long-term agreement with Sling TV, confirming the strength and value of Discovery's high-quality, safe family-friendly brands," said Eric Phillips, president of Affiliate Distribution at Discovery. "Discovery's commitment to viewers across the globe is to share our brands across every screen, service and device. This partnership with Sling TV is another positive step towards ensuring our brands are reaching our fans no matter where they are watching."

Sling Orange and/or Sling Blue

The following channels are available in Sling Orange and/or Sling Blue base services ($25/month each, or $40/month when purchased together):

Discovery Channel – Now available in Sling Blue, Discovery Channel illustrates the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement and features high quality shows like "Gold Rush" and " Alaska : The Last Frontier" that ignite viewers' curiosity, immerse them in the how and why and satisfy them with information.

– Now available in Sling Blue, Discovery Channel illustrates the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement and features high quality shows like "Gold Rush" and " : The Last Frontier" that ignite viewers' curiosity, immerse them in the how and why and satisfy them with information. TLC – Now available in Sling Blue, TLC engages and entertains with insightful programming that transports viewers into the authentic lives of real-life extraordinary characters they can learn from. Sling Blue subscribers can now watch shows like "90 Day Fiancé" and "The Little Couple" on TLC.

– Now available in Sling Blue, TLC engages and entertains with insightful programming that transports viewers into the authentic lives of real-life extraordinary characters they can learn from. Sling Blue subscribers can now watch shows like "90 Day Fiancé" and "The Little Couple" on TLC. Investigation Discovery (ID) – Now available in Sling Orange and Sling Blue, ID provides in-depth documentaries and series like "Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda " and "People Magazine Investigates" that challenge viewers on the key issues shaping culture and defining the world.

– Now available in Sling Orange and Sling Blue, ID provides in-depth documentaries and series like "Homicide Hunter: Lt. " and "People Magazine Investigates" that challenge viewers on the key issues shaping culture and defining the world. MotorTrend (formerly Velocity) – Now available in Sling Orange, MotorTrend reveals the people and the stories behind the machines and takes you for an epic ride. Sling Orange subscribers can now watch shows like "Wheeler Dealers" on MotorTrend.

Sling Extras

The following channels are available in Heartland Extra or News Extras (each $5 per month with a subscription to Sling Orange and/or Sling Blue):

American Heroes Channel – Now available in the Heartland Extra, American Heroes Channel showcases military battles, iconic people and pivotal moments in time. The channel features shows like "World War II: Witness to War."

– Now available in the Heartland Extra, American Heroes Channel showcases military battles, iconic people and pivotal moments in time. The channel features shows like "World War II: Witness to War." Destination America – Now available in the Heartland Extra, Destination America is the only network to celebrate the people, places, and stories of the United States with shows like "Ghost Brothers."

– Now available in the Heartland Extra, Destination America is the only network to celebrate the people, places, and stories of with shows like "Ghost Brothers." Science Channel – Now available in News Extras, Science Channel immerses viewers in the incredible possibilities of science, from string theory and futuristic cities to accidental discoveries and outrageous inventions. Subscribers of News Extras can view shows like "Mythical Beasts" on Science Channel.

Best of Spanish TV

The following channels are available in Best of Spanish TV standalone service ($10/month) or add-on ($5/month when combined with Sling Orange, Sling Blue or any other Spanish-language regional service):

Discovery en Español – Discovery en Español provides quality Spanish-language programming focusing on bold story telling across core genres including adventure, ingenuity, natural history, investigation and current affairs. Best of Spanish TV customers can now watch programs like "Mexicanicos," "Clandestino" and " Alaska : Hombres Primitivos."

– Discovery en Español provides quality Spanish-language programming focusing on bold story telling across core genres including adventure, ingenuity, natural history, investigation and current affairs. Best of Spanish TV customers can now watch programs like "Mexicanicos," "Clandestino" and " : Hombres Primitivos." Discovery Familia – Discovery Familia is a Spanish-language network dedicated to Hispanic women and the things that matter in their lives. During the day, the Discovery Kids block provides a safe environment for children with entertaining programming, and in the evening, the channel offers programming for women, focusing on topics such as home décor, food, health, beauty and family. Discovery Familia features shows like "Vestido de Novia," "Los Busby" and "Remodelación en Pareja."

Current customers who subscribe to eligible Sling TV services and/or Extras will automatically see Discovery networks appear in their channel guide. New Sling TV customers can view Discovery networks by signing up for a 7-day free trial at www.sling.com.

About Sling TV

Sling TV L.L.C. provides over-the-top television services, including general market, Latino and International live and on-demand programming. Sling TV is America's number one live TV streaming service, based on the number of subscribers publicly reported as of Nov. 7, 2018. It is available on smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers, smartphones and other streaming devices. Sling TV offers two domestic streaming services that collectively include more than 150 channels and programming content from Disney/ESPN (Sling Orange/single-stream only), Fox (Sling Blue/multi-stream), NBC (Sling Blue/multi-stream), NFL Network (Sling Blue/multi-stream), AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX . On select devices, Sling TV offers returning customers access to free content, à la carte channels and services, plus transactional live events and movies on-demand, without requiring a base subscription. Additionally, Sling TV offers a suite of standalone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. Sling TV provides more than 640 channels in 22 languages across multiple devices to U.S. households. Visit www.sling.com.

