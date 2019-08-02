Discovery Park of America Announces Exhibit About Innovation in Agriculture

"The absence of firsthand knowledge about farming has led to a population of consumers with a lack of understanding of even basic principles of agriculture today," said Scott Williams, president and CEO of Discovery Park. "We're calling this a 'mind-blowing, myth-busting farming exhibit that will change the world' and we're certain that after they experience our exhibit, guests will have a much better understanding of how food and fiber get from the farm to the family."

Louisville, KY-based Solid Light, a leader in the exhibit design and fabrication field, has been selected to head the project.

Cynthia Torp, Solid Light's owner and president who founded the company more than 20 years ago has already been working on the exhibit for several months. "Discovery Park of America is uniquely positioned to authentically share this story," she said. "The Solid Light team is thrilled to be able to add our skillsets to the development of this project that will result in a creative museum experience on the topic of farming unlike anything else in the world."

When opened, the exhibit will include sections on past farming innovations that changed the world, careers in agriculture, modern tools used by farmers today, an exploration of how enough food, fiber and fuel will be provided to meet the needs of a growing population and more. Additionally, the exhibit will explore issues that can sometimes be controversial including animal welfare, chemicals, GMOs, organics and sustainability.

Information about the new exhibit was shared during Discovery Park's annual tractor show where more than 75 vintage tractors were on display and a remodeled cotton picker was unveiled in front of the Tractor Barn.

On hand for the announcement was Congressman David Kustoff who represents Tennessee's 8th congressional district. "Family farms have shaped our communities here in West Tennessee, built our local economies and put food on our tables. Yet many people do not recognize that through new farming technologies and innovation, our world was changed for the better. I have no doubt that Discovery Park's new exhibit will transform people's knowledge and understanding of the importance of agriculture," said Congressman Kustoff. "Farmers are some of the most hardworking people I know and through this new exhibit, they will get the recognition they deserve."

"AgriCulture: Innovating for Our Survival" is made possible by The Tennessee Soybean Promotion Council, The Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Foundation and The University of Tennessee at Martin.

For more information on "AgriCulture: Innovating for Our Survival," visit DiscoveryParkofAmerica.com/Agriculture.

About Discovery Park of America

The mission of Discovery Park of America, a premier world-class museum and 50-acre heritage park located in Union City, Tennessee, is to inspire children and adults to see beyond. Included is a 100,000-square-foot museum featuring 9 interactive exhibit galleries with additional space for temporary exhibits from around the world and a 50-acre heritage park. Discovery Park of America is a 501(c)(3) public charity funded by generous individuals, corporations and foundations including its principal funder, the Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Foundation. For more information, visit DiscoveryParkofAmerica.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact:

Mary Nita Bondurant

731-885-5455

mbondurant@discoveryparkofamerica.com

SOURCE Discovery Park of America

Related Links

http://www.discoveryparkofamerica.com

