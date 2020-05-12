Discovery Senior Living Bolsters Leadership With Addition of New Vice President of Operations

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Senior Living has named Jeff Floyd the company's new Vice President of Operations. An experienced industry leader, Floyd joins Discovery Senior Living after serving the past five (5) years at Chicago-based Enlivant, where he held a divisional role as Senior Vice President of Operations. The move is intended to support Discovery Senior Living's continued portfolio growth, as well as the enhancement of the company's lifestyle and care services for residents as part of its new, "Experiential Living" philosophy.

Floyd began his career at ManorCare, where he ascended to become a regional and then national Vice President before serving multiple, prominent senior living providers in a variety of key leadership roles. Most recently, Floyd was responsible for leading nine (9) regional teams at Enlivant, which together managed 105 communities. Throughout his tenure, he helped engineer an impressive turnaround, growing his division from 62% to 89% occupancy.

In his new role, Floyd will depend heavily on his proven ability to drive collaboration and cross-functional performance, which will be integral as Discovery Senior Living focuses on designing and deploying new programs to create optionality and deeper personalization of resident experiences.

"I am delighted to join Discovery Senior Living, a company with a long history and reputation for achieving excellence in the industry," said Floyd. "Together, we'll continue working to navigate the challenges posed by COVID-19 and will emerge more unified and better prepared to ensure the health and well-being of our residents and team members in the future."

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Discovery Senior Living has aggressively implemented Enhanced Operational Protocols and was among the first providers in the industry to offer voluntary testing for all residents and team members. Floyd will be overseeing operations for the company's fast-growing community portfolio, which currently consists of 62 communities across 14 states.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. By integrating the company's highly innovative and successful "Experiential Living" philosophy across its flourishing portfolio of almost 10,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities.

Jeff Floyd, Vice President of Operations, Discovery Senior Living

