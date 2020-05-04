Discovery Senior Living Initiates COVID-19 Testing for Communities Nationwide

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Senior Living has begun a national program of targeted COVID-19 testing, using a combination of Rapid and PCR Swab testing. Encompassing current and incoming residents, as well as team members, the program represents the latest expansion of the company's stringent COVID-19 Early Identification and Containment Protocols.

As part of the unprecedented safety measures, the company began its testing in its Florida-based communities and has been quickly and continually expanding throughout the remaining states in which it operates. The testing will be conducted using an ongoing random sampling program at no cost to residents and team members, as this testing will continue to maintain the long-term health of the communities. All new, incoming residents can choose to be tested as well, especially as the company gets ready for the opening of three new communities: two in Florida and one in Texas. The voluntary testing policy is the strongest precaution implemented to date by Discovery Senior Living in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several thousand tests have already been administered.

"These pioneering measures embody our company's commitment to ensuring the safety of all residents and team members," said Richard J. Hutchinson, CEO, Discovery Senior Living. "Our organization is proud to be one of those leading the charge to afford at-risk seniors and the dedicated team members working hard to ensure their care and safety this newfound level of protection and peace of mind in the fight against COVID-19."

In recent months, Discovery Senior Living continually heightened operational procedures to promote sanitization, protection and distancing guidelines for residents, team members and the general public. The company has also implemented new programs utilizing digital media and technology to not only allow resident seniors to remain connected with family and loved ones, but to keep residents engaged and maintain their mental and emotional well-being, while large group activities remain restricted.

Discovery Senior Living owns and operates 62 upscale senior living communities in 14 states.

About Discovery Senior Living:

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. By integrating the company's highly innovative and successful "Experiential Living" philosophy across its flourishing portfolio of almost 10,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities.

