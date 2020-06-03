Discovery Senior Living Leaders Join Industry Task Force to Help Solve Post-COVID-19 Challenges

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Senior Living's AVP of Resident Experiences, Jolene Moore, and National Director of Resident Experiences Nanette Meeler joined representatives from today's leading senior living organizations for the recent COVID-19 Senior Living Task Force, hosted on May 27 and 28 by the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA). The task force was created to generate and share practical ideas, tactics and strategies as senior living providers emerge from a period of quarantine and enter a new and particularly delicate environment post-COVID-19.

Throughout the event, industry leaders and distinguished guests, including Dr. Richard H. Carmona, the 17th U.S. Surgeon General, and best-selling author and gerontologist Dr. Ken Dychtwald analyzed the likely impact of social distancing policies on seniors' physical, emotional and spiritual wellness and together formulated potential solutions to enable the safe delivery of future dining, recreational and health and fitness experiences.

"It is important to have leaders from all corners of the senior living space come together to openly discuss what's happened and chart a path forwards for our industry," said Moore. "It takes all of our viewpoints and leveraging of varying expertise to reset the environment, ensure the continued safety of our team members and again maximize the value proposition of senior living for our residents and their families."

As one of the core components of the nation's healthcare system, the senior living industry's coordinated response to this public health crisis has been integral in protecting the health and well-being of millions of potentially vulnerable seniors. As quarantine and restrictions are gradually lifted, the industry will likely consider new technologies, as well as re-emphasize lifestyle enrichment initiatives, with many providers and seniors alike viewing these programs in a new light.

"Recreational, health, fitness and social events have always been important to the overall resident experience," Meeler said. "However, now industry leaders—and I believe seniors as well—have come to realize that they make up a larger and even more intricate piece. Unique and personalized experiences are like the 'glue' that solidifies a rich and well-balanced lifestyle, and having been so heavily stunted by the effects of COVID-19, restoring and perhaps reimagining these experiences will be a foremost focus as our industry emerges post-crisis."

Discovery Senior Living owns and operates a portfolio of 55 upscale senior living communities in 13 states.

