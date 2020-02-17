Discovery Senior Living Teams Up for Cycling Event to Fight Alzheimer's Disease

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Senior Living has announced its sponsorship of the 6th annual Cycle4ALZ event, hosted by the Brevard Alzheimer's Foundation. The charity ride will be held in Melbourne, FL on Sunday, Feb. 23, with proceeds from rider registration, donations and sponsorships going to support the fight against Alzheimer's Disease.

Kevin Cherrington, Project Manager at Discovery Development Group, has been integral in the planning and recruitment for the event, himself raising nearly $25,000 in donations and sponsorships. Additionally, Cherrington, an avid cyclist who rides 120-140 miles each week, will head up a team of 19 riders and 7 volunteers, many of whom will be making the 200-mile journey from Discovery Senior Living's corporate headquarters in Bonita Springs to participate in Cycle4ALZ.

"The generosity shown by our company and business partners has been overwhelming," said Cherrington, whose Discovery team will wear custom-designed jerseys created and paid for by Discovery Senior Living. In addition to sponsor logos, the custom riding gear will bear the initials "JRC," a tribute to Cherrington's father, James, who has fought a difficult, five-year-long battle with Alzheimer's. "I stand with our organization in its many efforts to support seniors and their health, but admittedly, this one is very personal for me, too," Cherrington added.

Cycle4ALZ is 100% volunteer-run by the Brevard Alzheimer's Foundation. The ride is open to the public and riders of all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate. Three riding options are being offered, a 100-mile (Century) route, a 62-mile (Metric Century) and a 10-mile Family Fun Ride.

Cycle4ALZ is still accepting donations and sponsorships, as well as welcoming additional rider registrations on the event website, Cycle4ALZ.org.

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. By integrating the company's highly innovative and successful "Experiential Living" Philosophy across its flourishing portfolio of almost 10,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities.

